Vuse in Collaboration With McLaren Racing Put Under-Represented Creatives in the Driver's Seat

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuse, the number one global vape brand**, is supporting the unheard voices in the creative industry with a new initiative, Driven by Change, launching in collaboration with long-standing partner, McLaren Racing.

Driven by Change offers artists and creative talent who are aged 25+ the opportunity to showcase their work on one of the world's biggest and most high-profile stages – motorsports. These opportunities will span showcasing work at an upcoming Grand Prix™, to once-in-a-lifetime exclusive access to McLaren Racing. The first example of Driven by Change being brought to life will take place at the 2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with a creator taking part in a world first.

John Beasley, Group Head of Brand Building, BAT, comments:"The Driven by Change programme aims to effect change by shattering the traditional partnership mould. We are putting people and talent first, creating opportunities for undiscovered and uncelebrated talent in an industry dominated by status, age, prowess, and name. As leaders in our respective industries, we have an opportunity to celebrate diversity, showcasing and supporting the work of tomorrow's creators."

The creative industry has faced an up-hill battle in recent years, with creators struggling to find opportunities to showcase their work, and in many cases, not being compensated for the incredible work they do. For many, opportunities are given to the known and the established, with industries like elite motorsport focusing on name and notoriety over grassroots talent and passion.

Claire Cronin, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Racing, comments: "As an industry, the motorsport community has a great opportunity to provide support for grassroots talent and further champion the diversity of people and skills that bring the sport to life. Working alongside Vuse on the Driven by Change programme, we hope to be able to facilitate access to global assets and platforms that introduce our audience to incredible creative talent."

The programme will also be supported by Driven by Diversity, a not-for-profit organisation which aims to educate individuals and organisations on the value of diversity and inclusion in motorsports. The organisation will offer guidance for the initiative, along with providing access to the underrepresented community, ensuring inclusion remains at the heart of the initiative.

Lindsay Orridge, Founder and President, Driven by Diversity, said: "Creating change in the diversity and inclusion space in the motorsport industry is largely focused on engineering and driver talent, so by working with Vuse we can help to bring inclusivity to another important area: creative talent. We can collaboratively help upcoming creators in the elite motorsport space through mentorship opportunities and showcasing their work using our shared platforms to help push them beyond their current limits."

Vuse is also currently working with up-and-coming creators as part of its Artist Spotlights series, available here, where the brand looks at some of the incredible creative talent the world has to offer, introducing them and their work to new audiences.

Further information on how to take part in the Driven by Change programme will be released early 2022.

About BAT

BAT is a leading, multi-category consumer goods business with a purpose to build A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of its business through offering a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky products for adult consumers. The company continues to be clear that combustible cigarettes pose serious health risks, and the only way to avoid these risks is not to start or to quit. BAT encourages those who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch completely to scientifically-substantiated, reduced-risk alternatives*† . In order to deliver this, BAT is transforming into a truly consumer-centric multi-category consumer products business. BAT's ambition is to have 50 million consumers of its non-combustible products by 2030 and to generate £5billion of New Categories revenue by 2025. BAT has set stretching ESG targets including achieving carbon neutrality for Scopes 1 & 2 by 2030 and eliminating unnecessary single-use plastic and making all plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. BAT employs over 53,000 people and operates in over 180 countries. The BAT Group generated revenue of £25.8 billion in 2020 and profit from operations of £9.9 billion. The company's Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and a growing range of reduced-risk*† New Category tobacco and nicotine products and traditional non-combustible tobacco products. These include vapour, tobacco heating products, modern oral products including tobacco-free nicotine pouches, as well as traditional oral products such as snus and moist snuff. In 2020, we had 13.5 million consumers of our non-combustible products, a rise of 3 million on the year before.

* Based on the weight of evidence and assuming a complete switch from cigarette smoking. These products are not risk free and are addictive.

† Our products as sold in the US, including Vuse, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, and Camel Snus, are subject to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulation and no reduced-risk claims will be made as to these products without FDA clearance.

** Based on Vype/Vuse estimated value share from RRP in measured retail for vapour (i.e. total vapour category value in retail sales) in the USA, Canada, France, UK, Germany. These 5 markets cover an estimated 77% of global vapour closed system NTO, calculated in June –July 2021.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since then McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times. McLaren Racing currently competes in Formula 1 globally and INDYCAR in the US.

The team is contesting the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, and in the 2021 INDYCAR Series with Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist. McLaren was the first F1 team to be certified carbon neutral ten years ago and has successfully retained the Carbon Trust Standard Award, most recently in February 2021. They were also the first team to be awarded the FIA Institute's Environmental Award in 2013, which they have consistently maintained at three-star level.

In 2022, McLaren Racing will enter a new category of motorsport when it enters a team into Extreme E, the innovative all-electric off-road racing series that highlights the impact of climate change.

About Driven by Diversity

Driven by Diversity is a non-profit organisation founded by a group of motorsport industry professionals whose mission is help educate, assist and give access to under-represented individuals wishing to work, participate or engage with motorsport. They work with industry bodies, teams, brands, drivers and stakeholders across the motorsport industry to help increase diverse driver talent on track, encourage individuals into STEM related roles behind the scenes and engage creative talent to share their passion for the sport with the world.