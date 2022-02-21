VUV Analytics, Inc Announces the Inclusion of ASTM D8267 in Issue 13 of Def Stan 91-091

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VUV Analytics, Inc. today announced a significant achievement in their international fuels analysis strategy with the news that ASTM D8267 has been added to Def Stan 91-091.* With this publication, ASTM D8267 can now be used to analyze and certify conventional jet fuels and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blends, instead of older, more complex, and expensive techniques, such as Florescence Indicator Absorption or FIA (IP 156/ASTM D1319) and High-Performance Liquid Chromatography or HPLC (IP 436/ASTM D6379).

"Publication of ASTM D8267 into the dominant international standard for jet fuel represents a significant step forward in our global VUV Analyzer™ Platform strategy," said Clark Jernigan, CEO of VUV Analytics. "Since its introduction, our vision has been to provide a platform approach to the analysis of fuels globally and to comprehend future low-carbon fuel needs in the resulting scope." He continued, "Now that ASTM D8267 has been included in Def Stan 91-091, international laboratories that test and certify jet fuel have yet another reason to implement our platform. We will continue to bring new international standard methods forward like the upcoming ASTM D8368 for Diesel and Biodisel blends that can help our customers reduce overall operating costs and increase productivity."

Dan Wispinski, Standards Development Manager at VUV Analytics, noted, "Prior to this publication, testing aromatic content of international jet fuel was limited to either FIA or HPLC methods - both of which have changed little in the 50-plus years since their introduction. ASTM D8267 provides a new approach that is fully automated and takes advantage of spectral verification for more confidence in results. Additionally, ASTM D8267 is easier to use and operate compared to the alternatives and does not require complex calibration curves or the need for sample preparation. ASTM D8267 reports in both mass% and vol% so there is no need for a mass% to vol% calibration. Unlike other methods, ASTM D8267 does not require a bias correction for total aromatics and the results of D8267 can be used in ASTM D3338 to estimate the net heat of combustion. Perhaps most important, ASTM D8267 has better accuracy and precision and covers a wide range of concentrations compared to the alternatives."

"From an economic perspective, ASTM D8267 is significantly less expensive to operate on a per-sample basis," said Sean Jameson, Senior Vice President of Business Development. He continued, "When you consider acquisition costs, ongoing consumables and waste costs, and the labor costs required, ASTM D8267 has proven to be 2.5 times less expensive to operate than HPLC and 16 times less expensive to operate compared to FIA on a per-sample basis. Much of this cost difference comes from the need to purchase expensive consumables like hazardous solvents, standards, and sometimes difficult-to-get dyes, as well as the significant labor overhead to run these techniques."

