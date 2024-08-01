VVL Financial Management, founded in 2023 and part of Apollo Global, expands globally under the leadership of investment expert Jairam Bhatt, offering diverse financial services with a focus on innovation and social responsibility.

—

VVL Financial Management, a leading provider of innovative and high-return investment opportunities, has expanded its global footprint to over 20 offices worldwide. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in New York City, VVL Financial Management, Inc. is an investment management and financial services firm that is part of Apollo Global Management. With tens of billions of dollars in assets under management, the company offers a wide range of financial services, including asset management, private wealth management, corporate financial advisory, risk management, fund management, and equity securities.



VVL Financial Management Company operates with the following values:

Mission: Committed to helping clients achieve financial freedom and long-term wealth growth through professional investment management and financial services.

Vision: To be the trusted investment management company in the world, to promote innovation and sustainable economic growth.

Core business: Offering a diversified range of investment products and services. Such as: asset management, private wealth management, corporate financial advisor, risk management, fund management, stock and securities business.

Organizational structure: VVL Financial Management has adopted a matrix-type organizational structure to efficiently coordinate the operations of various business units and regional offices.

Company culture and values: VVL Financial Management’s company culture is built on the following core values: integrity and transparency, the customer comes first, innovation-driven, teamwork, social responsibility.

Social responsibility and sustainable development: VVL Financial Management is committed to practicing sustainability and social responsibility in its business operations: environmental protection, social welfare, employee benefits, ethical business.

About Jairam Bhatt - Investment Pioneer and Social Leader in VLL Financial Management

Jairam Bhatt, a renowned investment manager with a rich career at Morgan Stanley and a successful entrepreneurial journey, leads VVL Financial Management’s strategic initiatives. His expertise in stock market analysis and investment strategy formulation has earned him numerous industry accolades.

For more information about Mr. Jairam Bhatt, please visit https://jairambhatt.com/ or VLL Financial Management: https://vvl-financial.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Jairam Bhatt

Email: Send Email

Organization: VLL Financial Management

Website: https://jairambhatt.com/



Release ID: 89137058

In the event of detecting errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content shared in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take necessary actions to resolve any identified issues diligently or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is our utmost priority.