Vymo & CIO Association of India publish a comprehensive report on Enabling Remote Work for Financial Institutions post pandemic

The 180-page report includes interviews with top IT & Business leaders from Banks, AMCs & Insurance companies, highlighting how they pivoted to working remotely.

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo, Sales Acceleration Platform of choice for global financial enterprises, along with CIO Association of India, recently published a report on the digital transformation initiatives undertaken by India's financial industry during covid-19. The report showcases how the aftermath of the pandemic impacted business operations, and how digital capabilities are helping reduce operational, financial, and human capital risks for the financial sector.

The 180-page report highlights new trends emerging in the sector that could potentially have long term impacts on financial sales & distribution. Consumer behaviours during the lockdowns have demonstrated that BFSI customers are more willing to embrace digital & mobile technologies for their needs. With work-from-anywhere becoming the new normal, many business operations that needed physical touchpoints, such as customer verifications, call centres and direct sales channels, are now being enabled by cloud-based platforms.

"It was our privilege to profile 15 changemakers whose actions helped their organisations turn adversity into strength and leapfrog into the future. These leaders, many of whom function at the intersection of Digital, IT, Security/Infrastructure, and Business, galvanised their teams and prioritised actions from the time of the lockdown to enable remote operations for the organisation, almost overnight. They transformed not just the industry but also the country in times of this crisis," says Rajesh Sabhlok, Managing Director - Asia Pacific, Vymo.

The report features interviews with top CIOs & IT Leaders from premier banks, NBFCs & insurers such as Aditya Birla Capital, Aviva, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Edelweiss, Fullerton, Magma Fincorp, SBI Asset Management, Mahindra Finance, DCB Bank, Nippon India, Aegon Life, Bajaj Auto Finance, Kotak Life, and Manappuram Finance.

Amarinder Singh, who is the Chief Involvement Officer for CIO Association of India, adds, "what we witnessed in 2020 was not only unprecedented; there was no playbook either on how to deal with the pandemic led-disruption. We are both proud and extremely grateful to be instrumental in conducting this in-depth study which will continue to guide and inspire Industry & IT Leaders for times to come."

The full report is available for download at http://getvymo.com/changemakers . A special coffee-table version of the report is also available on Amazon & Kindle to raise funds in support of the frontline workers who are enabling the backbone of the Indian economy to function daily.

About Vymo

Vymo ( www.getvymo.com ) is the Sales Acceleration Platform trusted by over 200,000 salespeople across 60+ global financial institutions such as FE Credit, AIA, Generali, HDFC Bank, and Sunlife. Vymo is recognised by Gartner as a Cool Vendor and is funded by Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.

About CAI

CIO Association of India started as GreatCIO.com - India's largest online social network of CIOs with a vision to connect every CIO across the country. CAI has been credited with many firsts – initiating the first CIO Book Club, conducting India's first multi-city CIO Boardroom, and democratising CIO recognition with India's Best CIOs Awards. CAI works towards enriching the CIO's Leadership Journey and was instrumental in launching the CIO Academy, in partnership with the Indian School of Business (ISB).

Know more about CAI - http://www.greatcio.com/

Relevant Links

Download the BFSI report: http://getvymo.com/changemakers

Get the commemorative coffee-table book: https://amzn.to/3Bhk7QZ

For more information:

Gunjan Saha

Vymo Inc.

pr@getvymo.com

+91-704-408-4618

Amarinder Singh

CIO Association of India

amarinder@cioindia.org

Logo- https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1026997/Vymo_Logo.jpg?p=medium600