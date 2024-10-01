VYROX partners with The Club by M, Bukit Utama to Revolutionize Sports and Recreational Club with AI and IoT Integration

—

The Club by M @ Bukit Utama, a premier sports and recreational facility, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with VYROX International Sdn Bhd to incorporate cutting-edge AI and IoT technologies. This visionary collaboration aims to transform member experiences and operational efficiency, setting a new benchmark in the industry. By joining forces with VYROX International, a renowned leader in AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) and ERP solutions, The Club is taking significant steps towards becoming a state-of-the-art destination for innovation and excellence. The primary objective of this partnership is to leverage the latest advancements in AI and IoT to elevate the experience of members and guests. By introducing intelligent systems and automated solutions, The Club aims to deliver a seamless, personalized, and highly convenient environment for all its visitors. From smart booking systems to automated access controls, this strategic alliance is set to redefine the standards of service and efficiency within the sports and recreation industry. VYROX will bring The Club's visionary ideas to life by implementing advanced solutions that enhance operational efficiency, improve security, and provide personalized services. This collaboration will not only transform the club’s renowned facilities but also ensure unparalleled convenience for all visitors, positioning The Club as a leader in the sports and recreation industry.



Collaboration Achievements



VYROX and The Club by M @ Bukit Utama have implemented AI and IoT advancements to boost member engagement and efficiency, including:



Smart Facility Management: IoT controls lighting, climate, and access, optimizing energy use and comfort.



Automated Booking: Streamlined system for easy booking with real-time updates and fewer errors.



Real-Time Analytics: Data-driven insights improve space utilization and activity scheduling.



Enhanced Security: AI-powered biometric access ensures secure, contactless entry.



This collaboration creates a smarter, more efficient, and sustainable facility.



Mr. Hong Soon Kheong, Club Manager of The Club – Bukit Utama, emphasized the value of AI and IoT for members:



“Our members are our priority. Partnering with VYROX allows us to enhance services and set a new industry standard with advanced AI and IoT solutions.”



Ts. Dr. Leong Yee Rock, Founder of VYROX International Sdn Bhd, expressed his excitement about the collaboration:



“We are thrilled to collaborate with The Club – Bukit Utama to integrate our innovative AI and IoT solutions. This partnership is set to redefine how sports and recreational activities are managed, providing members with a unique, technology-driven experience. Our technology will help bring these visions to life, positioning the club as a leader in smart recreational spaces.”

Benefits and Impact on Members



The partnership with VYROX brings major improvements to The Club, enhancing convenience and security. Smart booking systems and automated access controls simplify reservations for classes, courts, and equipment, while biometric and facial recognition ensure safe, contactless entry.



IoT-enabled systems optimize facility management, improving comfort and reliability. Real-time updates and AI-driven scheduling speed up booking, reduce wait times, and prevent overcrowding.



Members also enjoy personalized fitness plans based on activity data, and virtual fitness options add flexibility. Energy-efficient IoT systems reduce carbon emissions, positioning The Club as a leader in convenience, personalization, and sustainability.



About VYROX International Sdn Bhd



VYROX International Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian company, specializes in AIoT and ERP solutions for property management and business operations. Founded by Ts. Dr. Leong Yee Rock, VYROX is known for its smart building management systems. The company holds ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and CIDB G7 certifications, ensuring high-quality and secure solutions for large-scale projects. VYROX integrates AI, IoT, and data analytics into applications like smart home technologies, building automation, and security management. Notable achievements include being Southeast Asia's first web-based smart home system provider and launching the AUTOSERVA IoT platform, which earned MSC Status. With clients in over 20 countries, VYROX is a global leader in smart building technologies. For more information, visit www.vyrox.com or contact enquiry@vyrox.com.



About The Club – Bukit Utama



Located at the fringe of Bandar Utama, The Club sits on 1 of the last green lungs of Petaling Jaya, second city of Malaysia. A drive there offers lots of greenery to feast the eyes, a much welcome reprieve for most tired and maxed-out souls of modern-day city dwellers.



The main building is a sprawling complex of different sports and recreational activities neatly tucked away in their respective corners. The Club offers an Olympic-sized swimming pool, multiple racquet sports such as badminton, tennis and squash, a fully equipped gymnasium, footgolf and more being planned to commence in the near future. A 9 Hole golf course with a fleet of 40 buggies allows golf enthusiasts to play a game amidst their busy schedule without having to drive too far. A 48-bay driving range is housed in a separate building just a short walking distance away from the main complex.



With so many facilities under 1 roof, it is no wonder The Club remains a popular place to go to for fitness and recreation, catering to both fitness conscious individuals as well as families. Recognizing the different needs of a diverse community, The Club offers different types of memberships:



- Wellness and Fitness - RM700/annum

- Sports Membership - starts at RM1000/annum

- Golf Membership - starts at RM1200/annum



Sports and Golf memberships also offer a family or corporate package.



Built with the surrounding community in mind, The Club welcomes nonmembers at a nominal fee on selected days. Please call 03-74920818 for enquiry.



Aside to sports and training facilities, The Club offers 4 function rooms of various sizes for customized events of all sorts ranging from a small birthday party to huge social and corporate gatherings with in-house event planning services. (Contact Freda @ 0193273998)



For more information about The Club by M – Bukit Utama, please visit www.theclub.com.my or make enquiries @ info@theclub.com.my / 016 213 0323.



The Club by M - WHERE FITNESS MEETS LEISURE

Contact Info:

Name: Au Sek Howe (Patrick) CEO, Co-Founder

Email: Send Email

Organization: VYROX International Sdn Bhd

Phone: +60196883338

Website: http://www.vyrox.com



Release ID: 89142500

Should you identify any discrepancies, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content provided in this press release or require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our responsive team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions to resolve identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.