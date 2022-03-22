W88 Mobi, A Reputable and Reliable Partner for Sports Fund Management

—

W88Mobi is a sports-focused investment technology company that has been spending extensively in R&D since 2017 and formally launched the Sports Investment Fund Management course in 2018. The company's mission is to become the world's leading Sports Investment Fund Management school and to provide its customers with the best possible investment environment. W88 Mobi's software is tailored to each market, with upgraded and integrated features.

W88 provides one of the most reliable payments and growth solutions in the sports franchise industry. W88 Mobi's transaction rates are based on statistics provided by PADDY for all vital data across Europe. W88 Mobi is the first to offer rate differential transactions, and the makers will assess the customer's return on investment. Each trade's profits are credited to the member's account.

W88 Mobi Sports Partner is an enterprise capital platform that is only available to the sports industry and sports franchise owners. Attractive opportunities await interested investors. By constantly providing efficient improvements and financing, investors are able to expect attractive growth from the W88 team. The team will also help to improve operational productivity and capital for attractive growth.

W88 Mobi is a reputable and reliable partner with decades of experience in sports and personal investment. Franchise owners that are facing financial liquidity problems can approach the team. The team will work together with the owners to understand the challenges and work together to help solve their financial problems.

The team’s operational experience and value-added capabilities will ensure proper support for franchise owners and leagues. By using the industry-leading research and insight-driven by the data provided by the investment technology of the company, the team will definitely bring more insights to the franchise owners.

For long-term investors and partners that do not want to take over the sports club, the team at W88 will be able to help provide the support needed. W88 will help support the development, attractiveness and growth of various competitions related to the sports club. This will bring added value to investors and the franchise.

"Clients who choose to invest with W88 Mobi have access to a competent advisory team," stated a W88 Mobi representative. "Apart from that, the W88 mobile application is simple to use, and daily activities will be advised. All of the suggested activities can help customers learn and enhance their financial abilities."

Customers who want to supplement their revenue can do so by giving codes or links to friends inviting them to become sports management students. With each referral that joins and takes a more profitable investing course, the better the score will be. The client account will reflect each of these.

About W88 Mobi

W88 Mobi is a trademark of W88 Mobi Fund Management Ltd. The company develops and offers sports fund management courses. The company's goal is to be the world's premier Sports Investment Fund Management school and to create the greatest investment environment for its customers

Connect Social Media:

https://twitter.com/w88mobi

https://www.linkedin.com/company/w88mobi

https://www.facebook.com/w88mobi

https://flickr.com/people/w88mobi/

Contact Info:

Name: W88mobi

Email: Send Email

Organization: W88mobi

Address: 345 baankor, Soi Sri Ngam Muang, Mueang Khon Kaen District, Khon Kaen 40000, Thailand

Website: https://w88.mobi/



Release ID: 89071666