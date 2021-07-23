WA’s Largest Builder Launches Home Design Magazine

BGC Housing Group launch first Issue of the BGC Home Magazine. "Heart of the Home" features 164 pages of industry news, insights, home design trends and inspiration.

BGC Housing Group, WA’s largest builder, launches BGC Home Magazine. The first edition has 164 pages packed with home inspiration, design trends and tips, and insights from industry leaders.

The free magazine will be available from Friday 19 March at BGC Home in Osborne Park, display homes around WA, and an interactive version will be available online. This self-published lifestyle magazine by BGC Housing Group will be released each quarter.

Expect beautifully curated pages of interior design inspiration, insightful interviews with experts – and features on the latest products and services available to West Australians.

Each edition will have a theme, the first being “Heart of the Home”. Recent events have made us all see our homes as more than just places to eat and sleep. We are now spending more time at home and paying more attention to spaces where we can entertain, work and relax.

BGC Housing Group Executive General Manager, Michael Bartier says the magazine will be an insightful and inspirational read for anyone looking for home and style inspiration.

“We are so proud to launch BGC Home Magazine – it is an incredible achievement for the team here, and a really beautiful way to capture the inspiration and expertise of our industry.”

“This magazine offers a truly unique opportunity for West Australians to check out the products and trends coming through our market. All too often you can flip through a magazine or see something online only to discover it isn’t available in WA. BGC Home Magazine features our WA products and trends alongside expert industry advice,” Michael adds.

“As the state’s largest homebuilder, we set out to create a publication that complements the experience of our new state-of-the-art showroom in Osborne Park. We’re passionate believers in the benefits of home ownership and we hope that the showroom and magazine will inspire fellow West Australians to build their dream home, whatever and wherever that may be.”

