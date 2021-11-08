Wacom launches new Cintiq Pro 16 for digital artists and designers

Latest pen display delivers Wacom's most natural pen-on-screen performance, improved ergonomics, 4K resolution and vivid color to meet the demanding workflows of today's creative professionals

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacom introduces its new Cintiq Pro 16 creative pen display to professional and serious creators of digital content who wish to take their art and design work to the next level. Building on over 35 years of product innovation and valuable customer feedback, the Wacom Cintiq Pro 16 combines the company's most natural and precise pen performance with newly improved ergonomic features into a sleek and portable form factor to help artists, designers, photographers or anyone with a passion for art let their creativity flow from pen to screen.

Accuracy redefined in compact design: When creativity strikes, you want to bring your vision to life effortlessly. That’s why we’ve refined Wacom Cintiq Pro 16 to make it even more comfortable and natural to work on. With enhanced ergonomics and an intuitive pen-on-screen experience, you can fully immerse yourself in your craft.



Time-saving ExpressKeys™: Our new physical ExpressKeys™ are now positioned at the rear edge of the display, so there’s no compromise on screen size when you’re getting to work on your canvas. Designed for more efficient working, the ExpressKeys™ help to give you the time you need to add that extra level of polish to every project.



No unintended touches: To avoid a stray button tap interrupting your workflow, we’ve refined the display to give you greater control. A new button ensures the touch function only switches on/off when you need it. Plus, Enhanced On-Screen Controls gives you even more control of your touch functionality.



Connect and play: Linking Wacom Cintiq Pro 16 to your Mac or Windows PC is effortless. All you need to do is connect the USB-C* and HDMI™ cables – whether at your desk or on your lap. And you can rest easy knowing that all the cables are designed sustainably, containing absolutely no PVC**.

"The launch of the Cintiq Pro 16 puts the power of our flagship creative pen display line into an extremely portable device that is more adaptable than ever before - giving artists not only better precision, but also flexibility in how and where they work," said Faik Karaoglu, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Wacom's Creative Business Unit.

The Wacom Cintiq Pro 16's sleek design makes it easy to slip into a laptop bag or backpack and is a smart choice for today's digital content creators who find themselves moving between working locations and computers on a regular basis.

Wacom's latest touch screen technology on the Cintiq Pro 16 offers better performance over previous generations. The option to use the pen and multi-touch together is still alive and well as many users enjoy using their fingers for easy and fast navigation as well as the ability to pinch, zoom and rotate illustrations, photos or models within supporting 2-D/3-D creative software applications. For added customization and sophistication, the Cintiq Pro 16 features a physical switch on the top edge of the screen's bezel for turning multi-touch on or off for those users who prefer having touch turned off while working. Additionally, eight ExpressKeys™, for integrating and customizing keyboard shortcuts into one's workflow, are conveniently placed on the rear edge sides (four on each side) of the display for better ergonomics and the added benefit of more screen real estate for drawing.

Wacom's Pro Pen 2 offers unmatched creative control and precision to those who take their digital art seriously. Delivering four times greater accuracy and pressure sensitivity than the previous Pro Pen, the improved Pro Pen 2 creates an intuitive, free-flowing experience with virtually lag-free tracking on an anti-glare, etched glass surface that emulates the natural feel and feedback of a traditional pen or brush. In addition, optical bonding greatly reduces parallax for better performance when working with fine lines or details.

Handy Accessories – The Wacom Adjustable Stand lets users focus on their work instead of having to draw or paint in a way that is counterintuitive to their style. Third party stands can also be attached to the unit's VESA mount. For artists who like to experiment with different types of pens, the thin Pro Pen slim and Pro Pen 3D, with three customizable buttons, provide new ways to get creative. When color is critical, the Wacom Color Manager, with Wacom Calibrator hardware and Wacom Profiler software, helps make sure that the colors on the displays and finished work reproduce exactly as intended. Lastly, the handheld ExpressKey Remote is designed to boost productivity by creating software application shortcuts with its 17 customizable buttons and Touch Ring.

The Wacom Cintiq Pro 16 is compatible with both Macs and PCs and features ultra HD 4K resolution (3840x2160) through either USB-C or HDMI™ connectivity.

Expected to hit stores across Southeast Asia from December 2021 onwards, the new Cintiq Pro 16 will be available in the Wacom eStore, Wacom Flagship Store in Lazada, Wacom Official Store in Shopee and other authorized Wacom partners.

Cintiq Pro 16 recommended MSRP as follow:

Singapore



SGD 2,099 Thailand



THB 49,600 Indonesia



IDR 23,112,000 Philippines



PHP 79,100 Malaysia



MYR 6,340 Vietnam



VND 37,000,000

About Wacom

Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6727) with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries. Wacom's vision to bring people and technology closer together through natural interface technologies has made it the world's leading manufacturer of interactive pen tablets and displays as well as of digital styli and solutions for saving and processing digital signatures. The advanced technology of Wacom's intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality.

For further information about the products of Wacom, please visit www.wacom.com.

