The Wade Kricken Scholarship for Future Attorneys Now Available

Dallas Attorney Wade Kricken Provides Funding for Students Studying Law

—

The Wade Kricken Scholarship for Future Attorneys is now open for applications. The scholarship is designed for students who are passionate about the law and who would like to become practicing attorneys in the future. Students at accredited universities and colleges studying to attend law school can apply. The scholarship is also available for students in high school with aspirations to obtain a legal degree. The scholarship award will assist the recipient with fees for education/tuition. Those interested in the scholarship must participate in a short essay competition from which a remarkable student will be selected. Along with the essay, students are also requested to submit their full names, some biographical information, and name of university or college currently attended. All eligible students are encouraged to take advantage of this scholarship opportunity to earn money for their tuition.

Attorney Wade Kricken knows first-hand how difficult the path to becoming an attorney can be. Aside from dedicating years towards education, goal-oriented individuals must also contend with financial constraints. Many students have struggled as education costs have risen. Although some choose to work part-time to fund their education, many are forced to abandon their dreams. As a result, Wade is providing a scholarship to help deserving students with their financial burdens. Through this scholarship, Wade is dedicated to assisting those in need pursue their goals. This enthusiasm extends beyond his clients and into the community as well. He hopes that this scholarship will help a student who is interested in becoming a practicing attorney. He also wants to raise awareness about the difficulties that law students face and hopes that the scholarship will lead to more opportunities for future aspiring attorneys to find the help they need.

Wade Kricken has been a licensed Texas attorney since 2002. Throughout his career, he has handled cases in a variety of areas, including civil litigation (legal disputes filed in court), family litigation (divorce and child custody issues), real estate disputes and transactions, eviction, contracts, business formation, criminal defense, asset protection, trusts and estates, and immigration. Since becoming licensed, Wade has lawyered more than one thousand (1000) cases in formal litigation and represented countless others in legal engagements. Wade is admitted to practice in the United States District Courts for the Northern, Eastern, and Western Districts of Texas, as well as all Texas state courts.

Apart from just being an attorney, Wade is the proud father of six children, three sons and three daughters, with whom he spends as must time as practicable when he is not practicing law or serving his clients. Wade was born and raised in Dallas, Texas, the son of a commercial airline pilot and Army brat. After high school, Wade attended Southern Methodist University on a full academic/Air Force ROTC scholarship where he initially aspired to the fields of engineering and medicine. Wade was drawn to more theoretical disciplines and decided to re-focus his career on becoming a lawyer, transferring to the University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated in 1997 with a degree in Economics. After college, Wade worked at a prestigious national law firm before enrolling at Baylor Law School, where he graduated in less than three years, in November 2001.

Name: Wade Kricken

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wade Kricken Scholarship

Website: https://wadekrickenscholarship.com



