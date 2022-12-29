Wade Marketing Helps Professionals Acquire A Fully Remote Job In Their Field Enabling Them To Explore & Travel The World Like Never Before

Exploring Wade Marketing's Digital Nomad Training Program

—

Wade Marketing's Digital Nomad Training Program helps professionals travel while working remotely. Digital Nomad—an umbrella term for those who are location independent and travel the world while earning money online.

In Wade Marketing's Digital Nomad Training Program, members get access to an awesome community of like-minded travelers. In addition, they get expert guidance to land a digital marketing job, get their travel plans set up and running, and learn how to live life on the move. Wade Marketing also gives members access to interview prep training, resume review and even helps them put together a marketing portfolio that will make any hiring manager say yes!

After applying to the program, Wade Marketing works with members to connect them with job opportunities that meet their skill sets and career goals. The program includes mentorship from Wade Marketing's team of experts in marketing strategy, branding, content creation, social media, analytics, and more. Members also receive resume coaching to help them land their first remote job or jumpstart their freelance careers. Additionally, Wade Marketing provides travel resources such as a travel calendar, community events, and meetups; weekly job opportunities; resume review; interview training; and access to its travel industry's network of contributors and influencers.

"We created our Digital Nomad Training Program as a win-win solution," said the founder of Wade Marketing. "Our experienced team provides expert support for our members, along with the opportunity to gain hands on digital marketing experience, with the goal of acquiring a fully remote job to travel the world."

A company spokesperson said, “Wade Marketing is all about helping brands, and marketing professionals connect. From our blog and podcast to our newsletter and job board, we've created a number of ways for you to get in touch with us. But what if you want something even more targeted? Maybe you could use some one-on-one guidance to help you find a new job or internship in your hometown. Or maybe you want to learn more about the digital marketing industry before applying for a position online.”

About Wade Marketing

Wade Marketing is a leading digital marketing agency that specializes in paid ads, organic SEO, PPC, OTT advertising, CRO & email marketing. In addition to digital marketing services, they also promote several program offerings which service digital marketers around the world.

About Us: Wade Marketing

Contact Info:

Name: Zach Wade

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wade Marketing

Address: 1535 John F Kennedy Blvd Philadelphia, PA 19102

Phone: +1 (844) 804-0541

Website: http://wademarketing.co



Release ID: 89087251

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.