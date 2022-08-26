Wade Marketing's Independent Partnership Program Continues to Revolutionize The Digital Marketing Job Industry

—

Wade Marketing, a fully remote agency launched an Independent Partnership Program and is pleased to announce that they have since surpassed the 100th partner mark within the first three months. The agency's first Independent Partnership Program was registered on the 1st of June, 2022. Fast forward three months later, it has continued to grow and has successfully worked with 100 partners, producing astonishing results.

The Independent Partnership Program is an initiative where Wade Marketing helps partners to acquire multiple full-time remote digital marketing positions, with expert guidance and materials provided. The program also optionally allows the partners to outsource the work from each job to Wade’s internal marketing team. With this model, partners have the opportunity to stack digital marketing gigs while being the face of each job.

More information can be found here: https://www.wmwademarketing.co/wm-apply-now

The program is broken down into two different parts. The first part is acquiring jobs and the second part of the program is outsourcing the work to Wade Marketing.

The first part of the program involves perfecting the job application process. When a new partner joins the program, the talent development team begins working with the partner to create a compelling cover letter, resume, and portfolio optimizations. Registered partners are also given full access to Wade Marketing Resource Guide which essentially helps partners to have a higher success rate in securing more jobs. There will also be an internal talent development specialist who will work exclusively with partners in mastering the job applications and interview processes.

Wade Marketing provides its marketing services to each partner as part of the second partnership component, essentially helping them do accomplish their jobs. Wade Marketing will take a 35% cut of their total yearly salary for partners that choose to outsource their work to them. The company will only take on the work if the partner's contract at the new job does not forbid them from doing so.

"The goal of the partnership program is to allow our partners to take back control of their livelihood and scale their personal income while still working in the space they love." said a founder of the company. "Giving our partners the opportunity to outsource the work at each job frees up their time to acquire more jobs, ultimately allowing them to grow even more."

For more details about Wade Marketing and the solutions offered, visit their website. Or schedule a call with their team.

About Wade Marketing

Wade Marketing is a business that helps owners to scale their revenue using paid digital ads. It is a fully-remote company which allows them to stay ten steps ahead of its competitors in delivering the best services. The company provides services such as Google Adwords, Facebook, and Instagram Ads, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), website design, and photo or video content.

Contact Info:

Name: Zach Wade

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wade Marketing

Address: 1429 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia PA, 19130

Phone: (610) 638-2662

Website: http://wademarketing.co



Release ID: 89080649

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.