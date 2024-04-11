Waffo Secures Funding To Accelerate Global Payment Solutions For Digital Native Businesses

With features like one-click checkout and AI-powered fraud protection, Waffo positions itself as the gateway to a future where seamless, secure global transactions are within reach for global digital native businesses.

Waffo, a game-changing platform revolutionizing global payments for digital native businesses, has successfully completed its latest funding round. This will fuel Waffo's mission to deliver a seamless and secure payment solution for digital native businesses.

Waffo's platform offers a single unified API, enabling frictionless transactions across more than 20 countries and supporting over 300 local payment methods. With a goal of empowering businesses to accept payments using their customers' preferred methods, Waffo ensures an enhanced user experience while leveraging best-in-class fraud prevention tools and smart routing for optimized payment success.

"This funding round is an important moment for Waffo and underscores investors' confidence in our vision. With this support, we can help digital native businesses expand their market reach and drive sustainable growth," a company representative said in a statement.

In line with Waffo's commitment to innovation, the platform's robust features are designed to meet the evolving needs of digital native businesses.

"Waffo looks at staying ahead in the rapidly evolving landscape of global payments," stated the representative. "Our platform is not just about facilitating transactions—it's about empowering businesses with the ultimate tools to drive success in a competitive marketplace."

Waffo's seamless gateway has a success rate consistently exceeding 75%, while its AI-powered risk engine delivers a remarkable 95% reduction in fraud losses. By offering swift and seamless integration, Waffo empowers businesses to achieve market reach virtually overnight, streamlining transactions and enhancing security for merchants and customers.

"Our platform is designed to streamline the payment process for businesses and consumers alike," said the representative. With a single unified API, businesses can quickly integrate Waffo's solution, reduce transaction friction, and secure transactions with AI-powered fraud protection—all while offering their customers their preferred payment methods.

For businesses looking to take their global payment systems to the next level, Waffo offers a solution that combines cutting-edge technology with unparalleled customer support. For more information about Waffo and its payment solutions, visit www.waffo.com.



