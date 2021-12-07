The Wait is Over! It's Time to Enjoy a Fun-filled Holiday at Sunway City Kuala Lumpur

To celebrate the opening of the Singapore-Malaysia VTL, new packages include a hotel stay, theme park tickets, breakfast for two and shopping e-vouchers, creating amazing experiences for couples and families

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the highly-anticipated Singapore and Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) now open, fully-vaccinated travellers can finally start planning that long-awaited overseas holiday with their loved ones!



Spanning 800 acres, Sunway City Kuala Lumpur is a sensational destination with endless activates for couples and families alike



Sunway Pyramid mall is a world-class retail destination



The Wildlife Park is home to more than 140 species

To help everyone enjoy an amazing vacation, Sunway City Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's premier hospitality and events destination, has unveiled its Playful Staycation and Wildest Staycation packages for all-inclusive holidays, including accommodation at Sunway Pyramid Hotel, Sunway Lagoon theme park tickets and shopping e-vouchers at Sunway Pyramid mall.

The Playful Staycation package is priced from SGD185 for a 2-day/1-night stay, while the Wildest Staycation package starts from SGD250 for a 3-day/2-night stay at Sunway Pyramid Hotel. A surcharge of SGD39 per package will apply for check-ins on Fridays and Saturdays, plus the eve and day of public holidays. Packages include Deluxe Room accommodation, daily breakfast, 1-day tickets for 2 adults to Sunway Lagoon theme park with an animal feeding kit for the Wildlife Park, and shopping e-vouchers worth SGD49 via the Pals for Life mobile app, to be redeemed at Sunway Pyramid shopping mall's participating merchants.

Directly connected to Sunway Pyramid shopping mall and close to Sunway Lagoon theme park, Sunway Pyramid Hotel offers fun activities and dining experiences for couples and families alike. As the hospitality industry adjusts to the "new normal" of travel and hospitality, guests will enjoy complete peace-of-mind with the hotel's Sunway Safe Stay programme, which incorporates almost 30 advanced health and safety protocols.

Tickets to Sunway Lagoon give guests entry to the theme park and all rides and attractions (except pay-per-ride activities such as Bungy Jump, G-Force X and Go Kart). The Wildlife Park is a fully interactive attraction with more than 140 species and 82 exhibits inspired by animals from around the world. Visitors can explore unique habitats and wildlife attractions in 11 separate areas: Village, Rimba, Jungle Trail, Aviary, New World Monkey, Tigerland, White Lion Kingdom, Pet Village, Bird Savannah, Tree Top Terrace and the latest captivating attraction, Tree Top Walk. Sunway Lagoon is open Monday to Sunday from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm. It is closed on Tuesdays, except during public holidays and Malaysian school holidays.

For more information and reservations, please e-mail srhs.reservations@sunwayhotels.com or book direct at www.sunwayhotels.com/offers. For the latest news and offers from Sunway City Kuala Lumpur Hotels, please follow our Facebook and Instagram social media channels @SunwayResortKualaLumpur

*Prices quoted above are in Singapore dollars and may vary according to the currency exchange rate at the time of payment.