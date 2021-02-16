Wall NJ – Hospital Margin Improvement Consulting Service Continues Its Success

VIE Healthcare continues its proven results from a proprietary consulting service for hospital clients. They help hospitals increase margins through experienced financial and operational strategies.

A successful healthcare consulting service has been exceeding results for their hospital clients by VIE Healthcare Consulting in Wall, New Jersey. Their focus is on helping hospitals to actively work with physicians on cost awareness approaches, which allow them to achieve cost savings through physician support.

More information can be found at: https://viehealthcare.com/physician-cost-awareness

The newly updated service is part of their commitment to operational efficiency and quality solutions across the healthcare space.

At the core of their service approach, VIE Healthcare Consulting has proven strategies that helps hospitals to increase their operating margins. This can be achieved through identifying new and effective cost savings opportunities.

They can work with independent hospitals, health systems, physician practices, surgical centers, IDNs, healthcare payers, nursing homes and more with a view to optimizing their systems.

Hospitals are able to achieve a next level of cost savings in their organization through working closely with physicians. This involves providing physicians with line item data of their costs for surgeries, utilization and standardization opportunities and even getting physician support on the negotiation of a vendor contract.

VIE Healthcare has a proven methodology, which it uses with hospital clients to successfully engage with physicians. This is built on the foundations of Landscape, Engage, Align, and Position.

The team provides a clear data analytics landscape, which is constructed so that physicians can fully understand and see the cost-saving opportunities available to them.

Once this data has been provided, they can create formal presentations supported by the information. Using a step-by-step approach, this aims to walk physicians through the cost-saving opportunities available to them.

Physicians can then decide on the best approach to achieve their goals, and VIE Healthcare aligns with their approach. Once this agreement has been reached, the team can develop a position on the cost-saving opportunity.

Whether this means creating a product or improving processes, they strive to help clients get the best results.

Lisa Miller, CEO of VIE Healthcare says: “Our goal is to empower hospitals to create the optimum patient experience, develop strong community partnerships, and build a unique bond between provider and patient.”

