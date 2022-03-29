Wall Street Journal's WSJPlus, partners with digital subscription service Readly

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street Journal's membership benefits program WSJPlus has launched its membership offer of two months complimentary access to digital magazine and newspaper app, Readly in 2022. The premier European service has over 6,300 magazines and newspaper titles to choose from and is available to WSJPlus members in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The partnership between Readly and Dow Jones, which manages the WSJPlus membership program, is to enable WSJ members to benefit from a full range of the world's leading media titles to keep abreast of the leading issues of the day in the most convenient and accessible way.

With the Readly app, members can instantly access newspaper and magazine editions from around the world to stay informed, inspired and entertained. Subscribers can download their favorite publications and read anytime, anywhere, whether they're kicking back on vacation or on-the-run during a busy day at work.

Rob Hanlon, Global Partnerships Director at Readly says, "In 2022 we are very excited to offer Readly's subscription service to readers through the WSJPlus program. As a globally renowned newspaper, the WSJ has a reputation for cutting-edge commentary and analysis. We hope WSJPlus members enjoy taking advantage of Readly's extensive collection of media titles to discover influential and inspiring content that will inform and entertain."

A new campaign to promote this exclusive offer will appear in WSJPlus channels.

About Readly