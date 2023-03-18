Wallis Texas Plumber Announces Expansion to Rosenberg, Fulshear, Katy & Beyond

Janicek’s Plumbing, a local plumbing company in Wallis, TX, expands service to include Rosenberg, Fulshear, Katy, Brenham, and surrounding areas, with new services such as PEX repiping, gas pressure testing, and sewer line repair.

Local Wallis Plumber, Joe Janicek, founded his own plumbing company in 1962 after discovering the need for a dependable, affordable, local plumbing company in his community. After decades of hard, honest work, Joe the plumber eventually retired, and in 2020 the plumbing company passed to new owners, themselves eager to carry on the legacy and promise of Joe Janicek’s plumbing company.

For more information on Janicek’s Plumbing services, visit: https://www.janiceksplumbing.com/services

Under new management and ownership, Janicek’s Plumbing is proud to announce its successful expansion from a small, family operation, to a growing plumbing company, with multiple plumbers stationed in different communities throughout its service area. From its original location in Wallis, TX, residents and business owners can now find Janicek’s Plumbing services available in nearby Rosenberg, Fulshear, Katy, Brenham, El Campo, Richmond, Wharton, Sealy, Brookshire, Bellville, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Needville, East Bernard, and many other small towns and cities throughout the countryside on the far west side of Houston and Katy’s metro areas.

In addition to its standard plumbing company services, such as water leak repair, drain cleaning, bathtub and shower installation, water heater installation, faucet installation, and toilet installation, Janicek’s Plumbing now offers water softener installation, gas pressure testing, PEX water repiping, new construction plumbing, and even sewer, gas, and water line repair.

This local plumbing company in Wallis, TX, plans to continue expanding and revamping its services to best serve and support the residents and business owners in these communities. Furthermore, in order to remain true to Joe Janicek’s original promise of customer service and family values, the company plans to continue investing in local, certified plumbers who live in the communities they serve.

For more information on the growth and expansion of Janicek’s Plumbing service areas, visit: https://www.janiceksplumbing.com/service-areas

