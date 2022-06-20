WALLIX Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Providing Superior Privileged Access Management Technologies to Its Customers

WALLIX delivers cost-effective and flexible cybersecurity products to prevent data breaches and streamline productivity.

SAN ANTONIO, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European privileged access management market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes WALLIX with the 2022 Customer Value Leadership Award for its flexible, simple, and easy-to-deploy privileged access management (PAM) offering that enables clients to enhance their security posture. Established in 2003, WALLIX provides state-of-the-art access and identity security technologies that include multi-factor authentication (MFA), session management, password management, remote access management, and least privilege management capabilities.



WALLIX

The company's range of PAM products and services fulfills the needs of its growing customer base cost-effectively. Its expertise, alignment with clients' business goals, and customization enhance deployment outcomes.

"While clients understand the importance of least privilege access, they are thwarted in their efforts to deploy a robust PAM capability due to high costs, existing silos, and the complexity of the solutions. WALLIX PAM4ALL solution resonates with clients due to its low cost of ownership, simplicity, flexibility, and ability to evolve to meet changing requirements," said Deepali Sathe, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Working closely with its clients, WALLIX stays aligned to their business goals and secures multi-year engagements."

The company has a strong Channel program - with more than 300 partners which includes distributors, reseller integrators, Global Systems Integrators, and consulting firms. Following on from the company's success across Europe, it is now looking to grow its presence further, recruiting more partners and expanding into the US to accelerate its business internationally. WALLIX's growth is rooted in its exceptional customer service and its pioneering culture that facilitates innovation.

WALLIX integrates input from frequent interactions with clients and consultation with CIOs and CISOs into WALLIX's strategic route, ensuring that its approach and future plans retain relevance. "Encouraging its employees to think out of the box and ensuring that customer feedback is integrated into product development and R&D, the company has been able to create a holistic process to promote the continuous improvement of its product range," noted Sathe. "This customer-centric approach, arising from a culture where client satisfaction is prioritized, allows WALLIX to meet evolving demands."

"As a company, we place our customers at the heart of everything we do, and we are thrilled to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its '2022 Customer Value Leadership Award', commented Edwige Brossard, Product & Marketing Director at WALLIX. "Our dedicated teams focus on delivering innovation, world class support and state of the art security and access management solutions. We are committed to empowering organisations to secure their digital infrastructure and we are extremely pleased and honored this is recognized in the award from Frost & Sullivan."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes WALLIX's unique focus on augmenting its PAM products and services with business value to maximize benefits for customers. Going beyond customer service, staying relevant and aligning to customer requirements improves retention and expands its client base.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in Digital Identity and Access Security Solutions. WALLIX PAM4ALL, the unified privilege management solution, enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. It guarantees detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solution also ensures compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. WALLIX PAM4ALL is distributed through a network of more than 300 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 1900 organizations in securing their digital transformation. WALLIX is a founding member of the HEXATRUST group and has been included in the Futur40, the first ranking of growth companies on the stock exchange published by Forbes France and is part of the Tech 40 index.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

