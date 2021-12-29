WapCar COTY 2021：Toyota Yaris, Isuzu D-Max & Toyota Corolla Cross won Editors' Picks

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The second edition of WapCar Car of the Year awards concluded successfully with Nissan, Isuzu, Toyota, and Mercedes-Benz taking top honours. Building on the success of COTY 2020, WapCar COTY 2021 achieved great response and acclaim again this year. The whole event attracted a total of 27,325 votes, with more than 6,500,000 exposures so far.



WapCar Car of the Year 2021

There were mainly two stages for this event: Car Voting and Car Awards.

A total of 12 awards categories were created, all based on Malaysian car buying - 4 Users' Choice Awards, 5 Ratings Awards, and 3 Editors' Picks.

The Users' Choice Awards winners were selected based on the votes from WapCar users while winners of the Ratings Award and Editors' Pick were selected by WapCar's panel of editors.

Winner car models for 12 awards are as below:

Users' Choice Awards Awards Winners Affordable Car of the Year Nissan Almera Pick-up Truck of the Year Isuzu D-Max Luxury Car of the Year Mercedes-Benz E-Class Family Car of the Year Nissan Serena S-Hybrid

Ratings Awards Awards Winners Best All-rounder Award VW Arteon R-Line Ride Comfort Award Toyota Corolla Cross Quality & Features Award Mercedes-Benz E300 Fuel Economy Award Honda City RS Interior Space Award Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

Editors' Pick Toyota Yaris Isuzu D-Max Toyota Corolla Cross

Besides that, WapCar also concluded 2021 with an exclusive review of the year and our 2022 outlook for the Malaysian automotive industry. The latter aims to help users and auto companies gain an insight and better understanding about the Malaysia automotive market.

Moving forward, WapCar will continue to explore more innovative, entertaining and professional ways to educate users and to assist them in finding their perfect car.

* The exposures include all impressions about WapCar COTY 2021 event.