WapCar COTY 2021：Toyota Yaris, Isuzu D-Max & Toyota Corolla Cross won Editors' Picks

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The second edition of WapCar Car of the Year awards concluded successfully with Nissan, Isuzu, Toyota, and Mercedes-Benz taking top honours. Building on the success of COTY 2020, WapCar COTY 2021 achieved great response and acclaim again this year. The whole event attracted a total of 27,325 votes, with more than 6,500,000 exposures so far.
There were mainly two stages for this event: Car Voting and Car Awards.
A total of 12 awards categories were created, all based on Malaysian car buying - 4 Users' Choice Awards, 5 Ratings Awards, and 3 Editors' Picks.
The Users' Choice Awards winners were selected based on the votes from WapCar users while winners of the Ratings Award and Editors' Pick were selected by WapCar's panel of editors.
Winner car models for 12 awards are as below:
|
Users' Choice Awards
|
Awards
|
Winners
|
Affordable Car of the Year
|
Nissan Almera
|
Pick-up Truck of the Year
|
Isuzu D-Max
|
Luxury Car of the Year
|
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
|
Family Car of the Year
|
Nissan Serena S-Hybrid
|
Ratings Awards
|
Awards
|
Winners
|
Best All-rounder Award
|
VW Arteon R-Line
|
Ride Comfort Award
|
Toyota Corolla Cross
|
Quality & Features Award
|
Mercedes-Benz E300
|
Fuel Economy Award
|
Honda City RS
|
Interior Space Award
|
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
|
Editors' Pick
|
Toyota Yaris
|
Isuzu D-Max
|
Toyota Corolla Cross
Besides that, WapCar also concluded 2021 with an exclusive review of the year and our 2022 outlook for the Malaysian automotive industry. The latter aims to help users and auto companies gain an insight and better understanding about the Malaysia automotive market.
Moving forward, WapCar will continue to explore more innovative, entertaining and professional ways to educate users and to assist them in finding their perfect car.
* The exposures include all impressions about WapCar COTY 2021 event.