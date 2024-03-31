The bill savings specialists at Recession Resister have launched a new contract negotiation tool for warehousing companies looking to reduce energy costs.

Recession Resister is making available its Bill Saver tool to warehousing companies across the United States, offering a secure, effective, and risk-free way to minimize their utility bills and other overhead costs.

The team at Recession Resister understands that warehousing companies have a unique business model and manage buildings that can be uniquely high-cost, typically covering a vast amount of square meters, having high ceilings that are difficult to heat and cool, and often housing specialist equipment and machinery that is costly to run.

That’s why, with the Bill Saver tool, they will firstly look at a warehousing company’s biggest utility expense: energy.

Bill Saver offers an energy auto-switching service that allows warehousing companies based in a state with a deregulated energy market to swap annually to the service provider offering the best rate.

By constantly tracking the market and utilizing their vast negotiation power, Recession Resister can ensure that their partnering warehousing companies are always taking advantage of the lowest prices.

A spokesperson for the bill savings specialists said, “Energy auto-switching is the most cost-effective choice you can make for your business. Never pay more than the utility default price, and save the time, hassle, and uncertainty of managing your energy bill.”

Beyond just lowering a company’s bill, Recession Resister can also help warehouse companies improve their energy efficiency to make more substantial and long-term savings.

Furthermore, having recently partnered with The Madison Energy Group, the expense management firm can now offer warehousing companies smart energy-efficient technologies like IntelliHVAC, their cost-saving HVAC system, and their unique intelliPTAC device, designed to optimize packaged terminal air conditioners and packaged terminal heat pumps.

Their spokesperson added, “Our energy efficiency products use advanced technology to reduce the amount of energy being consumed by your business, saving you money. These products are great for the environment and great for your business’s bottom line.”

The experienced contract negotiators at Recession Resister encourage warehousing companies to reach out to see how much they can save on their energy bills by partnering with them.

