Wasabi Enhances Cloud-Based Data Security with S3 Object Lock Support

Boston, MA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, today announces S3 Object Lock, a new feature that allows users to store immutable objects in Wasabi’s cloud using applications that support S3 object locking like Veeam® Backup & Replication™. Wasabi's support for S3 Object Lock introduces a new level of data protection, preventing malicious or accidental operations that can lead to significant data loss or alteration. The feature further enhances Wasabi’s commitment to data security, including 11x9s of data durability, strong identity & multi-factor authentication, and compliance with the latest privacy and security standards.

Whether accidental or malicious, preventing catastrophic data loss is increasingly challenging, especially when defending against ransomware attacks, mitigating the impact of human error or ensuring the chain of custody and regulatory compliance of data. With S3 Object Lock, applications or storage administrators can designate certain data objects as immutable, meaning the content cannot be altered or deleted by any application or user, including ransomware attacks. Immutability is set for a specific period of time, allowing businesses to more simply meet governance compliance requirements.

“Providing seamless, timely, and secure data backup and replication is key to any company’s long-term cloud storage strategy,” said Andreas Neufert, Vice President of Product Management, Alliances at Veeam. “Our partnership with Wasabi has allowed us to provide this capability to our joint customers for years. With the addition of S3 Object Lock, Wasabi has earned Veeam Ready Object with Immutability qualification which ensures our joint customers have the highest level of protection for their cloud storage needs. This aligns with our ‘3-2-1-1-0’ rule for ultimate data protection: Maintain at least 3 copies of your data on 2 different media with at least 1 copy at an off-site location and 1 copy offline or immutable, and ensure verified backups with 0 errors.”

Object Lock is offered free of charge, included with Wasabi’s flexible, predictable and industry-leading pricing model. This provides users with the freedom to test business continuity and conduct the day-to-day monitoring and management required of critical data protection practices. Wasabi with Object Lock is verified as “Veeam Ready — Object with Immutability” with Veeam Backup & Replication v10 and v11 and meets the regulatory requirements for data immutability and retention management supported by Veeam.

“Data immutability is a critical, but often challenging step, in the data protection process. The addition of S3 Object Lock makes it easier than ever for customers to ensure their data is protected from any threat and enables them to cost-effectively validate their data protection strategy,” said David Boland, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Wasabi. “Wasabi's support for S3 Object Lock is just the latest offering to help companies improve their cloud storage strategies without breaking the bank.”

About Wasabi:

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an infinite amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $250 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

