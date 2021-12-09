Wasabi Technologies Announces Support in Japan for Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365

Solution introduces an affordable Cloud Object Storage backup for Office 365 data as cloud demand surges

TOKYO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Technologies , the hot cloud storage company , today announced validated interoperability with Veeam® Backup for Microsoft Office 365 with full support now available across the Asia-Pacific region. Veeam is the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver modern data protection. Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 is a comprehensive solution that allows organizations to back up and restore Microsoft Office 365 data, including Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Teams. The solution supports Object Storage, allowing Veeam partners and customers to leverage hot cloud storage from Wasabi, making backup more affordable while empowering businesses to scale backups infinitely.

Backing up to Wasabi offers enhanced cost benefits as users can expect savings of up to 80% over AWS S3 , with no fees for egress or API requests. The combined technology empowers enterprises to store more data for less, reducing IT budgets and ensuring that data is always available and protected with encryption for Office 365 data in Wasabi hot cloud storage.

This new support in Japan expands the reach of solutions that Wasabi offers as a Veeam Technology Alliance partner, which also includes support for Veeam Backup & Replication™ (v9.5.4, v10, v11) and Wasabi's hot cloud storage with Object Lock for backup immutability. Wasabi completed Veeam Ready Object storage testing last year, which confirms both feature compatibility and performance levels according to Veeam's partner testing program standards. The solution marks the latest expansion of service offerings from Wasabi as it aggressively scales to meet the soaring demand of cloud storage in the region. IDC states cloud revenue in APJ grew faster than any other global region in 2020, according to its Worldwide Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Shares, 2020 Report, (Doc #US47350821, July 2021).

The company officially opened its Japan headquarters in Tokyo in June 2021, followed by an additional storage region in Osaka in October. "Office 365 data has no protection against deletion from the users' end whether it is accidental, intentional, via malware or ransomware, it's essential for all businesses to backup their Office 365 data," said David Friend, CEO of Wasabi. "Wasabi and Veeam deliver an ideal solution for businesses in Japan as Cloud adoption increases. It offers the peace of mind of knowing that their data is safe and that they will never run out of space, all at an affordable cost."

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

