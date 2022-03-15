Waste Management Improves Customer Experiences with Nintex

New Zealand's leading recycling and waste management provider delivers improved customer value by leveraging Nintex Promapp® to create an internal culture of innovation, development, compliance and accountability

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, announced today that Waste Management, New Zealand's leading materials recovery, recycling and waste management provider, has improved nearly 50 processes across the company's four operating business divisions by standardising on Nintex Promapp® for business process management and optimisation.

"Following a 2021 market review to replace our legacy process platform, we selected Nintex for the graphical interface of its process mapping software including the drag-and-drop functionality and overall ease of use," said Ian Strickland, Senior Business Analyst – SharePoint, Waste Management. "Now our teams, from senior managers to end users, can easily and rapidly capture and publish processes, saving time and adding continuous value to our customers and across the organisation."

Waste Management has 1,600 employees located across 70 sites nationwide and operates a fleet of 900 trucks, an increasing number of which are electric vehicles. The company services 300,000 private and commercial customers in New Zealand and each year collects more than 1,000,000 tonnes of waste and recycles more than 200,000 tonnes. Waste Management also has the capability to power the equivalent of 25,000 homes with renewable energy from waste.

Waste Management has mapped nearly 50 processes in Nintex Promapp® since going live with the solution in late 2021 including credit control, product operations, heavy vehicle transfers and disposals, driver dispatches, work scheduling, onboarding and offboarding residential customers, driver recruitment and customer journeys. Later this year, the company plans to add HR processes, such as induction and training, health and safety, and compliance processes.

With Nintex Promapp®'s feedback capability, Waste Management teams across multiple departments can suggest process improvements that can be reviewed, rejected, or accepted. In addition, the lean tagging capability allows process editors to identify, tag and report on additional opportunities to automate. This ongoing feedback loop in Nintex Promapp® encourages staff collaboration and continuous improvement.

"Another benefit is that our process review cycles are now automated, enabling our subject matter experts and process owners to review and confirm the accuracy and timeliness of their published processes, as well add and extrapolate process timings, cycle costs and annual process costs," said Waste Management's Strickland.

