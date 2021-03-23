SINGAPORE, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singaporean YouTuber duo Tiffanie and Michy Lim, or more affectionately known as TiffwithMi , will be conducting a virtual livestream "meet-and-greet-the-fans" session on 25th March at 9.30pm SGT for fans and Bigo Live users. Follow the sisters on Bigo Live ID: tiffwithmi and join their livestream for this exclusive opportunity to meet them up close.



Watch TiffwithMi’s First Virtual Hangout On Bigo Live!

"We are so excited to be the first Singaporean YouTubers to host our first livestream hangout on Bigo Live. Viewers can expect our usual fun antics and chat with us in a more casual and intimate setting. We look forward to seeing everyone on the 25th," TiffwithMi said.

On 21st March, TiffwithMi also released a YouTube video to tease about their upcoming appearance on Bigo Live. In the video, Michy explored the Bigo Live application, successfully pranking Tiffanie in the process. Fans and BIGOers can watch it here .

Bigo Live has emerged as one of the preferred methods especially among millennials as the app allows people to share their moments and interact in real time with others. The TiffwithMi livestream session is part of Bigo Live's ongoing efforts and commitment to bringing positivity, hope and joy to users in Singapore and across the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can prepare for the up-coming livestream event by downloading Bigo Live here .

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live-streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live-streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology which is based in Singapore.