Watch The Time: Pre-Owned Rolex Watch Specialists Announce New Expert Appraisal Service

Watch The Time, the UK’s leader in pre-owned Rolex watches, is excited to announce its new appraisal service for used rolexes in London. The service utilises its extensive network of trusted suppliers, dealers, and collectors worldwide to offer clients the best value for their watches.

With an in-house watchmaker that offers specialist appraisal and the option for part exchanges, Watch The Time’s new service ensures that every transaction is handled with precision and professionalism to provide clients with the best possible price for their used Rolex watch. The luxury watch experts ensure that each watch received is meticulously inspected, serviced, and restored to its finest condition to offer future owners unparalleled quality and reliability.

Understanding that every client has unique preferences, requirements and budgets, Watch The Time ensures a personalised service that guarantees expert guidance and assistance throughout the watch sourcing process.

The dedicated sourcing team has become renowned for its impressive ability to source coveted certified Rolex watches from around the world, including current models and discontinued classics otherwise inaccessible to the general public.

“Looking for a specific Rolex model that’s been hard to find? Let Watch The Time be your trusted partner in sourcing the perfect timepiece for you,” said a spokesperson for Watch The Time. “Our dedicated watch sourcing service ensures that you can acquire the Rolex watch of your dreams, no matter how rare or hard-to-find it may be.”

Watch The Time has a trusted 5-step process to help navigate clients in finding their perfect used Rolex watch that ensures authenticity, condition and performance to provide peace of mind with their purchase. This includes:

Submit a Request: First, clients should tell the specialist team about the Rolex watch they are looking for, including the model, reference number (if known), condition preferences, and any other specifications or features they desire.

Consultation and Sourcing: Watch The Time will then review the request and conduct a thorough search across its network to find matching watches that meet a client’s criteria before providing detailed information and options for their consideration.

Selection and Approval: Once the team has identified potential matches, they will present them to clients via photos, descriptions, and pricing for review and approval.

Procurement and Delivery: When clients have chosen their ideal Rolex watch, Watch The Time will handle all logistics, including payment, shipping, and customs clearance, to ensure a smooth and seamless process.

The New Watch: As soon as it arrives, clients can start enjoying the timeless elegance and precision craftsmanship that Rolex is renowned for.

Whether individuals are searching for a vintage Rolex Submariner, a limited-edition Daytona, or a rare Oyster Perpetual, Watch The Time’s decade of serving the pre owned rolex market and continued commitment to a personalised, customer-centric service go above and beyond to help every client acquire the exact model they desire.

Watch The Time invites individuals seeking a trusted partner to source their new perfect timepiece or who would like further information on how to sell their watch to fill out the request form via its website today to hear back from an expert member of the team.

About Watch The Time

Based in the heart of London’s diamond district, Hatton Garden, Watch The Time has over a decade of expertise in selling, buying, and trading used Rolex watches. With a dedicated team prioritising expert guidance, quality assurance, and access to a vast inventory of Rolex watches, including current models and discontinued classics, Watch The Time has become renowned for its trust, transparency, and seamless Rolex watch sourcing process.

To learn more about Watch The Time and its new expert appraisal service, please visit the website at https://watchthetime.co.uk/.

About the company: Watch the Time was founded over a decade ago by Mark Pastor, a true Rolex enthusiast whose fascination with the brand began in his early years.

