WatchMaestro Expands Its Collection with More Pre-Owned Rolex Watches

WatchMaestro introduces five exceptional pre-owned Rolex watches, including the Daytona Rose Gold and Starbucks Submariner, showcasing luxury and craftsmanship.

—

WatchMaestro, your trusted watch shop, is thrilled to announce the latest additions to their distinguished collection of pre-owned Rolex watches. Rolex, a name synonymous with luxury, precision, and timeless elegance, continues to capture the hearts of watch connoisseurs worldwide. These five exceptional Rolex models showcase the brand's enduring legacy and commitment to horological excellence. Let's dive into the extraordinary features that make each of these timepieces a coveted addition to any watch enthusiast's collection.

Top 5 pre-owned Rolex watches added to the collection

Rolex watches that have recently joined WatchMaestro’s distinguished collection represents the pinnacle of luxury, showcasing the brand’s unmatched craftsmanship and timeless design. Join us on a journey through horological excellence as we introduce you to these extraordinary watches, each with its own unique character and charm.

1. Rolex Daytona 40mm Rose Gold with Chocolate Dial

2. Rolex Submariner Date 41 mm Starbucks

3. Rolex Datejust 41 mm Iced with Rainbow Bezel

4. Rolex Yacht-Master 40 mm Platinum Bezel & Blue Dial

5. Rolex Datejust 41 mm Two-tone Champagne Dial with Diamonds

1. Rolex Daytona 40mm Rose Gold with Chocolate Dial

The Rolex Daytona Rose Gold Chocolate Dial is a true masterpiece in the world of luxury timepieces. Its elegance lies not only in the precious materials used but also in the harmonious fusion of style and functionality.

The warm, rich tones of rose gold coupled with the luscious chocolate brown dial create an aesthetic that's hard to match. This watch is not just a timekeeper; it's a statement piece, and an emblem of sophistication.

● Material: Crafted from 18k rose gold, this Rolex Daytona exudes opulence and sophistication.

● Dial: The rich chocolate brown dial complements the rose gold case, creating a warm and inviting aesthetic.

● Movement: Powered by Rolex's in-house Caliber 4130 movement, known for its precision and reliability.

● Function: A chronograph function with a tachymeter scale, perfect for those with a need for speed.

Rolex watch prices in Dubai are the most competitive in the world. Therefore, you can pick up this exquisite pre-owned Daytona for a price of AED 229,900.

2. Rolex Submariner Date 41 mm Starbucks

The Rolex Submariner Date 41 mm Starbucks is a true gem in the world of horology. Its uniqueness lies in the captivating blend of elegance and ruggedness, a perfect reflection of Rolex's commitment to both style and functionality.

With its iconic Starbucks green bezel and black dial, this timepiece exudes a sense of adventure and sophistication simultaneously. For enthusiasts looking to invest in a Rolex Starbucks, the watch is available for sale at a price of AED 64,900.

● Material: A blend of stainless steel and Rolex's signature Oystersteel, making it corrosion-resistant and incredibly durable.

● Dial: The Starbucks-themed bezel and bold black dial combine functionality and aesthetics.

● Movement: Equipped with the renowned Caliber 3235 movement for outstanding timekeeping.

● Water Resistance: Water-resistant up to 300 meters, perfect for diving enthusiasts.

3. Rolex Datejust 41 mm Iced with Rainbow Bezel

The Rolex Datejust 41 mm Iced with Rainbow Bezel is nothing short of extraordinary. Its incredible appeal lies in the dazzling display of colors that dance around its bezel, reminiscent of the beauty of a rainbow after the rain.

This watch is a true work of art, combining the timeless elegance of the Datejust series with a bold and vibrant design. Each gem on its bezel is meticulously selected and set, showcasing Rolex's commitment to precision and craftsmanship

If you are looking to invest in a dazzling timepiece by Rolex, this particular watch is the one to go for. Coming in at AED 64,900 this glamorous Datejust is competitively priced.

● Material: A dazzling blend of 18k white gold and diamonds, creating a spectacle of luxury.

● Dial: The iridescent rainbow bezel and shimmering diamond hour markers make a bold fashion statement.

● Movement: Powered by Rolex's Caliber 3235 movement for exceptional accuracy.

● Elegance: The perfect choice for those who appreciate the fusion of horological expertise and high-end jewelry.

4. Rolex Yacht-Master 40 mm Platinum Bezel & Blue Dial

The Rolex Yacht-Master 40 mm with a Platinum Bezel and Blue Dial is a horological masterpiece designed for the sea-loving souls. It's not just a watch; it's an adventure waiting to happen.

The watch's elegant blend of deep blue and platinum creates an aquatic allure that's impossible to resist. With its durable construction and waterproof design, it's the perfect companion for anyone seeking the thrill of the open ocean.

● Material: Combining the robustness of Oystersteel with the elegance of platinum.

● Dial: The striking blue dial complements the platinum bezel, evoking the spirit of the open sea.

● Movement: Equipped with Rolex's precise Caliber 3135 movement.

● Nautical Excellence: Crafted for yachting enthusiasts, with a bidirectional rotatable bezel and countdown function.

Enthusiasts who are interested in picking up a Rolex Yacht-Master, should definitely consider buying this timepiece for a price of AED 58,900.

5. Rolex Datejust 41 mm Two-tone Champagne Dial with Diamonds

The Rolex Datejust 41 mm Two-tone Champagne Dial with Diamonds is the epitome of timeless elegance. Its blend of classic design with a touch of opulence makes it a truly special timepiece. The champagne dial exudes warmth and sophistication, while the meticulously placed diamonds add a touch of luxury that's second to none.

● Material: A harmonious blend of stainless steel and 18k yellow gold, striking a perfect balance between resilience and refinement.

● Dial: The champagne dial adorned with diamond hour markers exudes timeless elegance.

● Movement: Driven by the reliable Caliber 3235 movement.

● Versatility: Suitable for any occasion, from business meetings to social gatherings.

If you are looking for a sleek and fashionable timepiece by Rolex, you can buy this Rolex Datejust two-tone for AED 72,900.

Invest in pre-owned Rolex watches in Dubai

WatchMaestro has taken pride in curating a collection that celebrates the artistry and craftsmanship of luxury watchmaking. These timepieces represent not just an investment but a statement of refined taste and appreciation for horological excellence.

For those looking to get their hands on exquisite watches by Rolex, you must visit the website or showroom to explore these extraordinary watches. Discover the watch that speaks to your unique style and personality. Don't miss the opportunity to own a piece of Rolex's unparalleled legacy.



Contact Info:

Name: Kevin Ghassemi

Email: Send Email

Organization: Watchmaestro

Website: https://watchmaestro.com



Release ID: 89106615

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Ensuring accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.