WaterStone Bank Upgrading to the nCino Cloud Banking Platform Across All In-house Lending

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced that WaterStone Bank will be upgrading its technology stack and migrating its commercial, consumer, and residential lending activities to the nCino Cloud Banking Platform.



WaterStone Bank, established in 1921 and headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, offers a full suite of personal and business banking products and services. The Bank maintains a customer first approach by providing highly personalized services through enhanced digital channels and new product offerings. To enrich the lending experience for its clients even further, WaterStone recognized the benefits a single platform could deliver to help eliminate inefficient operations, improve compliance management, and integrate rich data and insights into key workflows.

“WaterStone selected the nCino Cloud Banking Platform as a strategic move to help us consolidate and streamline our lending processes across all lines of business,” said Ryan Gordon, EVP and Chief Credit Officer at WaterStone Bank. “By utilizing a single platform that delivers a true end-to-end lending experience, we will be empowered to deliver more seamless experiences to our customers while gaining efficiencies and added transparency across our operations and portfolio. I’m excited about this partnership and the path forward.”

“WaterStone’s decision to upgrade to nCino's platform aligns perfectly with their commitment to digital excellence in today's rapidly-changing banking landscape,” said Will Cameron, SVP, Community and Regional Banking at nCino. “We’re extremely proud to be partnered with Waterstone to deliver the nCino platform and look forward to the long-term benefits the system will provide to the Bank and its customers.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,850 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

About WaterStone Bank

Founded in 1921, WaterStone Bank today offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The community bank serves southeastern Wisconsin with branches in Brookfield, Fox Point, Franklin, Germantown, Greenfield, Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Oconomowoc, Pewaukee, Waukesha, Wauwatosa and West Allis. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, a lender in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to wsbonline.com.

