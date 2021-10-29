Wavestone and why innovation! join forces to better serve their clients in Asia-Pacific

HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavestone and why innovation! today announce the acquisition of why innovation! by Wavestone.

A global consulting firm with operations in 8 countries, Wavestone is now further strengthening its position in the region Asia-Pacific after an initial stage concretized by the opening of its Hong Kong office in 2016.

Founded in 2011, why innovation! is a consulting firm based in Singapore and Hong Kong that specializes in agile transformation and digital innovation. why innovation!'s clients are majors in the financial, transportation, industrial, retail, and healthcare sectors across Asia.

Opening a new chapter in Asia-Pacific

The trust-based relationship between both firms, since the signing of their partnership in 2015, and why innovation!'s footprint, clientele and market positioning, create a fantastic ground to pursue a joint entrepreneurial project.

Wavestone and why innovation! will synergize their portfolios of complementary offerings to bring more value for clients in Singapore and Hong Kong, particularly in their digital transformation projects.

Both firms also intend to start developing a sustainable business with a test and learn approach in Shanghai, and gather knowledge regarding opportunities of development in mainland China.

"We are thrilled to welcome why innovation! within Wavestone and undertake together a new chapter of our development," comments Pascal Imbert, CEO of Wavestone. "By joining forces, we are building a solid foundation for further growth of our business in Asia."

"This is the beginning of a new stage for why innovation!. We'll be able to generate greater value for our existing clients, in particular in their digital and IT transformation projects, conquer new markets, while offering our employees exciting new possibilities," adds Yann Hamon, Director of why innovation!.

Wavestone's capabilities in IT transformation, technology innovation, big data and AI will be a great complement to why innovation!'s Agile & Digital innovation offer. Combining our strengths, we are able to deliver a wider range of services and support our clients throughout their digital transformation journey" says Joy Wang, Business Director of why innovation!.

"The merger will broaden Wavestone's presence and resilience in the region, by reaching a size that allows us to better address our client's requests," explains Chadi Hantouche, Partner at Wavestone and leader of the Hong Kong office."why innovation!'s expertise in Agile methodologies complements our skillset and profiles. As a result, we now have the potential to address larger transformation programs for our clients."

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to enlight and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on over 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext, Paris.

About why innovation!

Consultancy specializing in accelerating the digital transformation journey of companies seeking to re-invent themselves and stay relevant, in why innovation!, we believe that the future belongs to companies that combine Agility at all levels with a strong innovation DNA.

Our consultants, trainers, mentors, and coaches from nine different nationalities, spread across Singapore and Hong Kong are connected by a shared purpose of enabling the evolution of companies into human-centric, value-driven and adaptive organisations.

Wavestone

Chadi Hantouche

Partner, Hong Kong

chadi.hantouche@wavestone.com



why innovation!

Yann Hamon

Director

yann.hamon@why-innovation.com||

