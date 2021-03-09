Wavin launches new generation of low-noise pipe systems to address the challenges of rapid urbanization in APAC

New robust, sustainable pipe systems with advanced noise-reduction will enhance urbanization efforts across the region, minimizing the impact to the acoustic environment.

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing pandemic has placed increased pressure on infrastructure across Asia Pacific (APAC). Rapid urbanization and rebuilding efforts across the region have led to rising noise pollution, where infrastructure is presenting real issues in multi-storey buildings including hospitals, hotels, residential complexes and offices. Pipe noise, in particular, is compromising comfort and living standards as people stay home more than ever before, and this can be far costlier to fix post-build than if addressed during planning.

Building on its successful legacy in low-noise innovations, Wavin , the world-leading solutions provider for the building and infrastructure industry, launches a new generation of low-noise pipe systems, Wavin AS+, providing advanced noise reduction in soil and waste systems for the creation of better, quieter buildings.

"More than 30 years ago, Wavin introduced the world's first, plastic low-noise soil and waste system, and we've continued to invest significantly in enhancing our low-noise innovations. We're proud to launch today the Wavin AS+ in APAC, as it represents a whole new level of performance for these systems, and is an ideal solution for engineers and installers creating our buildings of tomorrow," said Mr. Freek Crum, President, Wavin APAC.

With half of the world's population now living in urban areas, and emerging APAC being an urbanization hot spot, noise pollution (even indoors) is a major side effect and can affect physical and mental health and cause sleeping problems. In fact, people in urban areas are willing to invest significantly more for greater comfort and silence in their apartments. The new Wavin AS+ was specifically designed to address the challenges of rapid urbanization around the world, and will help reduce instances of noise pollution, as well as resolve time and budget constraints in the building process through ease-of-installation and great value.

Wavin AS+ features a compact design ideal for small and narrow spaces, a unique material composition that delivers perfect sound absorption, and a patented blue seal that enhances leak- and failure-proof installation -- created after countless hours of noise level testing and exploring new materials to provide the ultimate in noise reduction.

Additional features of the Wavin AS+ pipe systems include:

The ultimate in noise reduction and performance: Wavin AS+ is constructed using unique high-density material and features specially-made noise-reducing brackets, certified with industry-standard sound testing at the Frauenhofer Institute in Germany . In order to further reduce sound, Wavin has also developed a unique Wavin Low Noise bracket. It is a single bracket that can be used in multiple configurations in order to optimize the noise performance of the system

Noise compliance: Providing the support you need to accurately predict the noise levels of a soil and waste installation, the accompanying Wavin SoundCheck Tool calculates noise levels based on individual parameters, alongside the AS+. Wavin's SoundCheck Tool can be used to stimulate piping system acoustics to check that noise pollution regulations are met.

Super-easy installation: AS+ uses a compact design, ideal for small and narrow spaces. A sculptured spigot significantly reduces push-in force by up to 30 percent and the blue seal with integrated lubricant ensures both quiet performance and super-easy installation.

Supports and assists with planning: Wavin AS+ is BIM (Building Information Modelling) Ready, supporting and assisting engineers and contractors in planning their projects, making things easier for professionals specifying plumbing and above ground drainage systems.

The launch of Wavin's AS+ marks its continued commitment to serving the infrastructural and environmental needs of the APAC region's economies, including Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, China and India, as they continue to make meaningful and fundamental shifts in how they plan, build and maintain our cities. To learn more about Wavin's products and services, please visit www.wavin.com/asia

