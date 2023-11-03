WaykenRM Introduces Innovative Sustainable Practices for Custom Machining

In the ever-evolving landscape of modern manufacturing, the pursuit of sustainability has emerged as a critical imperative. Custom machining, known for its precision and ability to create tailored components, comes with several challenges with rapid growth. CNC machining demands high energy and results in the generation of waste, such as metal chips and leftovers of coolant, lubricant, and packaging.

So this article sheds light on best practices in the custom machining world– from modern tech upgrades to responsible material sourcing, which ensure both, quality production of custom-milled parts and promote sustainable manufacturing.

Using modern & energy-efficient machining equipment

The evolution of pieces of equipment in the world of custom machining has been nothing short of remarkable. Picture this: back in the 1980s, workshops operated with machines that consumed over 70 kilowatts of power. Fast forward, a tenth of this number i.e. machines operating with just 7 kilowatts can offer better performance!

So, how can we take advantage of these advancements? Answer: Adopt Modern Tech. Update your older CNC equipment that is nothing but a power hog. Not only will this help you cut back on utility bills, but also it's a solid step toward reducing your business carbon footprint.

Likewise, use CNC nesting software for your CNC equipment. This nifty tool harnesses the power of computer programming to ensure you squeeze the most out of your raw materials to leave behind the minimum waste possible.

Some advanced CNC machines also come with robotic arms to further automate the tasks. In the era of robotic capabilities and advanced automation systems, CNC machines are now more productive than ever. These technologies have also minimized errors and boosted overall efficiency.

Finally, maintenance is key to a piece of tip-top equipment which equals getting stellar results. Regular maintenance will help you to produce consistent quality products and greatly reduce the chances of producing defective parts.

Eco-friendly materials

Your choice of material doesn't just impact your final product's quality or cost but it also plays a pivotal role in determining how sustainable your machining process is.

Aluminum, steel alloys, brass, bronze, and even precious metals like silver or gold are not just high in quality but are also recyclable. On the flip side, if plastics are your go-to till now, opt for recyclable options like PET or HDPE. Another tip is to avoid materials that you won't like to touch or handle, like those containing lead or radioactive elements.

Also, make use of biodegradable cutting fluids instead of conventional ones in machining. These fluids reduce the waste pertaining to harmful chemicals, thereby keeping both your machinery and Mother Earth healthy.

Recycling and minimizing waste

The ultimate goal of sustainability is to minimize the waste. Ponder about those tiny metal chips produced during CNC machining. Recycle them! You'll be surprised at the treasures you can recover from what looks like a pile of rubbish.

Here's a pro tip: Optin for JIT - just-in-time manufacturing. This approach is all about striking a near-perfect balance between demand and supply of products to ensure maximum production efficiency with minimal resource consumption. It thus helps businesses reduce storage overheads and streamline inventory, making operations smooth and more responsive.

Also, put a cherry on the cake by opting for sustainable fluid practices at work like Minimum Quantity Lubrication (MQL) to cut back on CNC fluid waste. Instead of flooding parts with coolants, MQL uses tiny amounts of fluid to reduce waste and offer a cleaner workspace.

Hybrid manufacturing

Modern CNC machining is efficient. There’s no doubt here. But there’s some better than CNC - Additive Manufacturing or 3D Printing.

CNCs still demand a longer lead time and produce more waste when compared to the lightning speed of 3D printing. So enter hybrid manufacturing, a genius blend of Additive Manufacturing (AM) and traditional CNC machining to get the most out of two worlds.

With AM, intricate designs become a child's play, even for moderate production volumes. Once the initial 3D printing phase is completed, precision machining can be employed to refine the product to make it aligned with design specifications.

Sustainable supply chain

Think beyond your machine shop when it’s about achieving true sustainability. Areas like Packaging and Transportation often require optimization to reduce the environmental impacts they foster.

Packaging is often an overlooked component, but it holds the key to a sustainable machining process. Opt for post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials and avoid non-biodegradable plastics like the plague.

Remember, sometimes less is more. Over-packaging is not just a strain on resources but also your wallet. And when it comes to transportation, consider hybrid or electric vehicles for your delivery fleet.

Last but not least, choose like-minded partners for responsible and sustainable sourcing. Always ensure you can trace back the origins of your materials. This traceability ensures that your materials meet all sustainability benchmarks.

Skilled employees

Your machinery might be top-notch, but remember, it's your employees who steer the ship. So it’s equally important to train them properly. A well-informed employee is less likely to make errors, ensuring that scrap production is at its minimum.

Remember that sustainable machining isn't just about cutting down on energy consumption, but it's also about maximizing output with every unit of energy consumed. That’s why the role of skilled employees becomes paramount. Because they alone can meet the bottom line.

Final words

Sustainability isn’t a choice but now has become a responsibility on the shoulders of every individual on this planet. Embracing modern and energy-efficient technology, opting for eco-friendly materials, embracing sustainable supply chain practices, and investing in skilled employees are just some ways to carry out this responsibility.

Also, remember that every sustainable choice we make not only benefits our business but our planet too. That said, let's commit to making informed decisions today for a brighter, greener tomorrow.



