Wayne Gretzky Clothing Line for high-performance athletes

As a legendary hockey superstar, Wayne Gretzky’s greatness was so obvious that he became known as The Great One. Gretzky was poetry in motion when he took to the ice, and that poetry and grace translated to championship success.

Gretzky’s devotion to greatness didn’t stop when he retired from hockey, however. He’s become a successful businessman with a passion for golf and looking good out on the links, which made him a natural fit to help found Greatness Wins and take charge of the new company’s golf clothing line.

“This apparel is perfect for spending the day outside on the links,” Gretzky said when asked to explain his approach. “It’s designed to help you move well and make shots, and you’ll stay comfortable regardless of the weather conditions.”

Performance and Comfort

The fabrics for Wayne Gretzky Clothing were selected for their performance and quality, and this led to comfort as a natural outcome. They were tested for toughness, shrinkage, and abrasion resistance, along with the ability to provide a consistently great fit.



“The last thing you want to be thinking about in the middle of a round of golf is your clothes,” Gretzky explained. “So we made sure this apparel had a classic look while being lightweight and capable of moving with you.”



Gretzky’s dedication to both comfort and performance is based in part on his long-term partnership with Chris Riccobono, the founder of UNTUCKit, who says that the Great One’s unique moniker was imparted the inspiration for the Greatness Wins brand.



Greatness in Golf Apparel

The initial golf offerings featured in Wayne Gretzky's Clothing include Polos, Clubhouse Pants, and Clubhouse Shorts, and Gretzky has additional plans to expand the offerings in his unique line.

The Polos are a perfect example of Gretzky’s devotion to providing great sportswear. They’re lightweight and designed to provide maximum stretch that allows a full range of motion while executing simple or difficult shots.

In addition, these Polos are enhanced with superior moisture-wicking technology. They’re rated at UPF 30 and designed to be quick drying, so you can play back-to-back rounds and stay comfortable regardless of the conditions.

You’ll also look great. All of Wayne Gretzky’s golf products are available in an array of colors, and they all sport the Greatness Wins logo. The Polos features a 3-button placket and an even hem with slits up the side for even greater comfort.

This unique array of golf apparel allows you to mix and match products to create your own personal lookout on the links, and there are more offerings in the offing as well.



Materials

Wayne Gretzky’s dedication to greatness is also reflected in the material used for his clothing line. Only top-quality materials were used, and this golf apparel is designed to be both ecologically sound and sustainable.

Over 97 percent of the base materials used to produce this apparel are certified by either Bluesign or Oeko Tex, which means they don’t have the harsh chemicals and dyes in other sportswear that can lead to discomfort and even cause harmful skin rashes.



Pricing

The world of golf apparel is full of pricey products, but Wayne Gretzky Clothing takes a different approach. The overall Greatness Wins pricing formula starts at just $18 and tops out at $118, Gretzky’s Polos are priced at under $100, and the Clubhouse Pants and Clubhouse shorts reflect a similar approach to pricing.

The goal is to provide great apparel at an affordable price, so you can look good and feel great when you hit the links. Sizing starts at small and extends up to 3XL, so this apparel will fit golfers of all shapes and sizes.

And whichever items you choose, you’ll be getting premiere apparel from a sports superstar who believes in the product enough to put his name on it.



