WBTL China Investing $50 MUSD in Mexico to produce Aluminum Chassis Components to Support North American Car Manufacturers

SHANGHAI, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd. (WBTL) is investing $50 MUSD in a new plant in Mexico. It is located in Alianza Industrial Park in the Saltillo area of Coahuila State.



"The design for WBTL 200,000 SQF new manufacturing facility in Mexico designed by Alianza"

In first phase WBTL will build over 20,000 SQM facility for Aluminum casting and machining to cover automotive chassis components such as knuckles and control arms. Foundation brakes and brake controls will be introduced in the future as needed.

This facility will be commissioned in Q3 2022 and will create about 550 jobs.

"I am very pleased and honored to announce our first manufacturing global expansion into Mexico to support our key customers in North America. WBTL remains fully committed to provide our majors customers with local engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Two years ago, we opened a R&D Center in Detroit and now we are build a factory in Saltillo," said Dr. Yongbin Yuan, Founder and CEO of WBTL.

"WBTL represent a great opportunity for Coahuila to uprise development for skilled hand labor. In this moments, were we have struggled to maintain jobs, WBTL brings good news to Coahuila setting a milestone being the first Chinese operation at Alianza. WBTL makes and keeps Coahuila strong," said Miguel Riquelme, Governor of Coahuila.

About WBTL

WBTL is a publicly traded company on Shanghai Stock Exchange (603596), one of the world's leading Tier 1 supplier for chassis components including brake modules, EPB, ABS, ESC, ADAS, One-Box Braking System, and light-weight products such as Al knuckles and control arms. WBTL has 10 manufacturing locations and supplies to major carmakers worldwide.

For more information, please visit http://en.btl-auto.com

Forward Looking Statement:

Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond WBTL's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected herein.

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1448015/mexico_facility.jpg?p=medium600

