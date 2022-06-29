WDO names Patricia Moore as recipient of 2022 World Design Medal™

MONTREAL, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Design Organization (WDO)® announced today that internationally renowned designer and gerontologist Dr. Patricia Moore has been named as the recipient of the 2022 World Design Medal™ for her significant contributions to the advancement of the industrial design profession.

As a pioneering figure in design, Dr. Patricia Moore is a leading authority on consumer lifespan behaviours and requirements. For a period of three years from 1979 to 1982, Moore travelled throughout the United States and Canada disguised as women of more than 80 years of age. This experience of responding to people, products, and environments as an elder enabled an empathetic approach to design that informed much of her future work, from NASA to Whirlpool.

"Patricia represents an inspiration to many, and her decades-long career stands a testament to her commitment to accessible and inclusive design," stated WDO President David Kusuma. "WDO is honoured to take this opportunity to recognize her leadership, creativity and intellect that to this day, continues to have a profound impact on the industrial design landscape and the designers of tomorrow."

Following a public call for nominations, Moore was selected from among a list of nominees representing 11 countries around the world by the World Design Medal Selection Committee. The committee, composed of members of the WDO and Board of Directors and Senators , acknowledged Moore's many years of dedicated service and her impact on the design community as a whole.

"To live life with the blessing of a creative career is a joy that defies description, but to have the support of the family that is the WDO is the greatest gift of all," stated Patricia Moore. "I have no doubt that as we emerge from a crippling global pandemic, the WDO will provide for systematic dignity, equity and recovery with the leadership that can only be achieved by Design."

The official World Design Medal presentation will take place on 29 June 2022 on the occasion of World Industrial Design Day, during WDO's 24-hour virtual event let's talk: leadership. Moore will join the programme to share her insight on the topic of design leadership as part of a 30-minute session moderated by WDO President, David Kusuma. To register for this special event, please visit: https://hopin.com/events/world-industrial-design-day-2022 .

More information on the World Design Medal can be found by visiting https://wdo.org/programmes/world-design-medal/ .

About World Design Organization

World Design Organization (WDO)® is an international non-governmental organization and the international voice for industrial design. We advocate for Design for a Better World, promoting and sharing knowledge of industrial design-driven innovation that enhances the economic, social, cultural, and environmental quality of life. Today, WDO services over 185 member organizations, representing thousands of industrial designers around the world.

WDO.org

About World Design Medal

The World Design Medal™ was established in 2017 on the occasion of WDO's 60th anniversary to honour an individual who has made a significant contribution to the advancement of the industrial design profession. The award recognizes the impact one designer has had on their peers, in their local design community and internationally.

Media contact: Natalie Dutil, WDO Communications Manager, natalie@wdo.org