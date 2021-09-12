We Are McGee Company Jewelry

At McGee Company jewelry LLC, we bring the finest jewelry designs to life. You can get the best wedding rings online. Visit for more now!

McGee Company Jewelry

McGee Company Jewelry began its illustrious journey in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has since expanded across the world. The business was founded in North Carolina and is even influenced by the state's rich history. As a result, it has the creativity necessary to create original and remarkable designs. Every difficulty the business has encountered has been a learning experience for it since its inception. The business has even seen numerous ups and downs throughout the years. But, like a mountain, he has always held firm against them all. The whole credit for this achievement belongs to the audience and the co-founders of McGee Jewelry. They were the ones who discovered the business and helped it develop to this point.

The Founders of McGee Company Jewelry

Terra and Quamane McGee are the co-founders of McGee Company Jewelry, which was established in 1998. Both of the co-founders are connected to one another via a marital affair, and they encourage and support one another in all they do. Both the husband and wife are involved in the jewelry design industry. As a result, they found it very simple to establish a business that produces genuine and one-of-a-kind jewelry creations.

Quamane McGee grew up on a farm near Waynesboro, Georgia, where he was born and reared. His parents made a livelihood through farming to supplement their income. To put it simply, his childhood wasn't very prosperous for him and his brothers. He has 2 siblings, Dominick McGee and Marquel Sello, who have also accomplished professionals in their professions. Known for his outstanding efforts and achievements in politics and credit repair, Dominick McGee is a household name. Also of note is that Marquel Sello is a very successful businessman in the oil sector. Because his grandparents were also jewelers, Quamane grew up with a fascination for jewelry and its designs from an early age.

In his heart, he'd always longed to start his own jewelry business. This explains why he has such excellent taste when it comes to jewelry selection. A graduate of Burke County High School, which is located in his hometown of Waynesboro, GA, Quamane finished his studies and received his degree. A bachelor's and master's degree in business administration from Boston University were the next steps in his educational journey.

A Little More Information about Terra McGee and Quamane McGee.

Originally from Augusta, Georgia, Terra McGee has lived there all of her life. She graduated from Westside High School in her hometown where she also completed her secondary studies. She furthered her education in the area of Cell and Molecular Biology at Augusta University when she originally wanted to become a dentist. Afterwards, she found a passion for fashion. It was then that she and her husband decided on a jewelry business. Years after McGee Company Jewelry was launched, she went on to launch her own custom press on nail business, Sunkissed Nails, during the 2020 pandemic when all nail salons closed to make sure everyone can safely get their custom nail designs.

Quamane and Terra possess an excellent and innovative mentality, which they put to good use in launching their respective careers and businesses. These individuals understand which designs are one-of-a-kind and which designs are the most recent trend updates. Furthermore, the business is a record and stereotype broker in addition to its other activities. They have just introduced a slew of new jewelry items, all of which include beautiful designs and craftsmanship. Both the couple and the business are pleased with what they have accomplished and what they are planning to accomplish in the next several years. After all, the only thing that counts to them is how happy their consumers are with their purchases.

Jewelry

The McGee Company Jewelry online store is filled with many different kinds of jewelry. Their pieces of jewelry are gorgeous and reasonably priced. Whether you are searching for diamond jewelry, gold jewelry, silver jewelry, or men's jewelry; McGee Company Jewelry has it all from earrings to cuban links to toe rings.

Contact Info:

Name: Quamane McGee

Email: Send Email

Organization: McGee Company Jewelry

Address: PO Box 38914 Charlotte, NC 28278

Phone: 8666243326

Website: https://mcgeecojewelry.com/

