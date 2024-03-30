We Are Polymer, Premier Performance Marketing Agency Launches WRP TV

We Are Polymer is a digital marketing firm specializing in impact-driven Amazon strategies, SEO services, and PPC campaigns. The company has officially launched the first episode of its brand-new YouTube channel.

Seasoned marketing, planning, copywriting, PPC, and Amazon specialists gathered under the We Are Polymer umbrella with a simple vision – to help SMEs and entrepreneurs maximize their retail sales. The company launched in 2020 and has since worked with a host of fashion, retail, and beauty brands.

Striving to educate its clients about the importance of Amazon ads, product descriptions, A+ content, and top-tier search engine optimization, We Are Polymer launched its official YouTube video channel.

WRP TV is now live, and its debut episode is making waves among both emerging and established brands. The episode’s key speaker is WRP’s founder, CEO, and direct response marketing expert Gary Reid, joined by the company’s Head of Performance Jennifer Grant, and Paid Media Director Lucy McNeile.

The core team at We Are Polymer dives deep into the importance of Amazon Ads and how impact-driven marketing strategies can shape SMEs into successful retailers, high fashion brands, and trendsetting beauty companies on the world’s largest online marketplace.

In four short years, We Are Polymer rose to prominence by delivering consistent, quality results and has achieved monumental success by working with numerous high-profile brands. Its impressive portfolio numbers a range of prime movers the likes of Net-a-Porter, John Lewis, Chanel, and New Look, as well as Trilogy, SunnaMusk London, Code8, and many others.

Gary and his team boast decades of combined experience on strategically placing advertised content across all major platforms like Google, Facebook, Shopify, and X while specializing in Amazon marketing.

Relying on unrivaled Amazon Ads experience, the team at WRP is able to boost its clients’ sales by a whopping 34.1%. Performance reviews & auditing, bespoke marketing solutions, in-depth SEO, and comprehensive Amazon Ads action plans are but a fraction of what the We Are Polymer suite of services has to offer.

The agency’s Head of Performance, Jennifer Grant, spoke at length about the importance of Amazon advertisements for retailers, underscoring that most consumers not only start looking for products on this marketplace first but rarely even consider alternatives, noting:

“One reason why Amazon is becoming more important to retailers is the fact that a lot of customers start their journey on Amazon. In the last few years, Amazon use has become more prominent. Around 60% of users now start their product searches on Amazon, so if the user is primed and ready to buy, they might not even go on to Google,” Jennifer said.

We Are Polymer helps clients set up appropriate accounts, optimize product listings for ideal visibility and message, implement A+ content to ensure sold products distinctly stand out from contemporary alternatives, and dramatically enhance selling performance via sponsored product and brand ads.

Through unified reporting systems, account health monitoring & management, and customized marketing guidelines, We Are Polymer is creating personalized Amazon Action Plans – a recipe for success, tried and proven to be effective for all clients WRP has worked for.

The launch of WRP TV marks an important milestone in the company’s existence, demonstrating its commitment to educating its clients about services and benefits offered.

Jennifer continued, underpinning how We Are Polymer’s approach to ad performance optimization targets one of the crucial pain points of most retailers – data processing and reporting:

“Reporting is notoriously difficult on the Amazon platform, not so much through the Seller’s Central, more through Amazon Ads. Basically, within Amazon Ads you can’t download all of your account data in one go, you have to download separate reports for your sponsored product campaign and sponsored brand campaigns, and if you’re doing any sort of sponsored display, that’s separate as well,” Jennifer said.

The main draw of We Are Polymer and the reason why more and more beauty, travel, fashion, hospitality, and retail brands seek its Amazon and Google PPC advertising services lies in unmatched expertise. As professionals with a wealth of experience, We Are Polymer Ltd is helping brands reach the next stage, experiencing substantial growth and drastically enhanced sales.

More information about We Are Polymer is available on the company’s official website.



