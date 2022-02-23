Wealth Beyond Taxes Book Program Launch

Innovative new book program helps bring together busy professionals and business owners who want to minimize their overall tax burden with an independent financial planner.

For many busy professionals and business owners, one of their biggest expenses is taxes. When they go to their CPA or accountant they are told something along the lines of, “You’ve had a great year. You should be grateful!” And the conversation ends there.

That wasn’t good enough for Paul G. McManus, Founder of MCMF Publishing and the Wealth Beyond Taxes Book Program for independent financial planners across the United States.

Having worked exclusively with these financial professionals, helping them come up with innovative ways to reduce their clients’ taxes, McManus knew there had to be a better way to help financial planners help their clients.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with hundreds of high-quality tax focused financial professionals the past 7 years. When we are successful in our matchmaking, we are oftentimes able to facilitate the savings of tens of thousands of dollars a year (sometimes even millions of dollars) in tax savings that they had no idea was possible,” McManus said.. “As always, the biggest challenge has been to connect the taxpayer with the financial planner that really understands their unique situation and the opportunities they have in their company or industry to tap into these massive savings.”

That is why Mr. McManus said he launched the Wealth Beyond Taxes book program. He said it was a very efficient way to help facilitate this matchmaking, creating massive savings for the taxpayer and the perfect opportunity for specialized financial professionals to get their message and capabilities in front of the right audience.

Tim Van Houten, a participating financial planner in the program commented, “For the last 28 years, I’ve been a financial advisor and fiduciary. I specialize in working with those in the healthcare industry - doctors, nurses, medical staff etc. Far too many of these folks are too busy to realize the opportunities that exist today to minimize their lifetime tax burden. So when I was invited to participate in the Wealth Beyond Taxes program I jumped at the opportunity.’

