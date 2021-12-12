WealthBriefing recognizes Lakshey Gangwani as the first individual to win a WealthTechAsia Award

The recognition comes from Laksh’s efforts towards starting and scaling a wealth management solution that has helped regional and global wealth managers save millions in opportunity costs.

Lakshey Gangwani has won this year’s WeathTechAsia ‘Leading Individual Award’. Laksh was commended for his vision in the FinTech/WealthTech sector, where he has established a reputation as an expert in optimizing digital transformation and managing complex and costly challenges for leading financial institutions.

Among the award recipients, he was the only individual to be recognized.

The recognition comes from Laksh’s efforts towards starting and scaling a wealth management solution that has helped regional and global wealth managers save millions in opportunity costs.

The solution streamlines front office workflows around client engagement and specifically focuses on relationship managers’ (RM’s) productivity and offering a frictionless experience to the end clients. This solution had also won Asian Private Banker’s Best Operation Efficiency Solution Award earlier this year.

Stephen Harris, CEO of WealthBriefing, described Laksh's entry as very impressive and said, “His experience in assisting businesses scale from scratch in different markets, customer segments, and geographies make him a worthy winner.”

Rachel Fokes, Head of Awards for WealthBriefing, said that each category in the WealthTechAsia Awards was fiercely contested, with a small number of finalists selected from a large pool of entrants before an overall winner was selected.

In response to the award, Laksh expressed his gratitude and said, "I am humbled to receive this award and want to thank the wider industry stakeholders for their support.”

Laksh also credited both the Singapore Government and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for having built a vibrant ecosystem over many years and indicated that this ecosystem was pivotal to his success.

In the last 10 years, Laksh has garnered extensive experience of scaling businesses and proposition around Fintech/Regtech/Wealthtech within ASEAN and India, while working for organizations like Symphony.com, LexisNexis, ThreatMetrix (now part of LexisNexis), Thomson Reuters (now Refinitiv), Thomson Reuters (now Clarivate Analytics), and his own entrepreneurial venture in India.

Currently, he is enabling wealth and investment managers to use Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Next-Best Action, Gaming and Design theory to offer end clients a truly hyper-personalised experience.

Moreover, to help educate a wider audience on how the financial industry is being transformed, he also hosts a chat show (Vantage Point by DigiJanus https://www.digijanus.com/) with thought leaders, industry practitioners, and innovators. This is part of his social initiative So Eng Joy (pronounced as “Sowing Joy” - https://www.soengjoy.com/), which has been on a mission since 2016 to enable 100,000 people to become the best version of themselves.

For more information, please reach out to Laksh on Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/lakshgangwani/

