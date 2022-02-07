WealthPark RealEstate Technologies Company Limited Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

TOKYO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthPark Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company" or "WealthPark"), headquartered in Tokyo, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kan Chunyi to Chief Executive Officer and Tatsuya Tomiyasu to Managing Director of WealthPark RealEstate Technologies Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "WealthPark RET"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, effective January 1, 2022.

- Kan Chunyi, Chief Executive Officer

Biography

2010 Graduated Dalian University of Foreign Languages (Computer Science and Technology)

2011 Graduated Josai International University (Business Informatics)

2012 Joined Hirochi Co., Ltd.

2014 Joined Actcall Inc.

2018 Joined WealthPark Co., Ltd.

2022 Joined WealthPark RealEstate Technologies Co., Ltd.

Message

"The WealthPark group's vision is to 'Be Alternative' by democratizing a variety of investments for our clients. By developing a proprietary platform for modern investors, WealthPark RET is committed to providing cross-border asset management services for everyone. Our diverse team is comprised of members from a multitude of backgrounds, helping us understand overseas investors. Beyond just languages, this understanding enables WealthPark RET to truly provide investors with services that give them a peace of mind. I am honored to serve as the CEO of WealthPark RET and will strive to expand our services to global investors. I understand that we must keep pace with innovations to best serve our investors and we will continue to leverage technology in the hope to provide a more secure, free, and transparent asset management platform to the world."

- Tatsuya Tomiyasu, Managing Director

Biography

2009 Graduated Kyoto University (Faculty of Science)

2009 Joined BNP Paribas S.A.

2015 Joined Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.

2017 Joined Sachi Hawaii-Pacific Century Properties, LLC

2018 Established Gateway Estates, LLC (current Aska Gateway Estates Inc.)

2019 Promoted to Director of Aska Gateway Estates Inc.

2021 Joined WealthPark RealEstate Technologies Co., Ltd.

Message

"In an epoch where global investors are constantly searching for cross-border asset investments, our members have gathered to build a solid and reliable platform that allows investors to invest in overseas assets, breaking the barrier of language and cultures. We are motivated to constantly improve all functions within our organization to earn and build a trusting relationship with our customers. As we take a step into the new direction, it is an honor for me to assume the position of Managing Director. I would also like to take the time to sincerely thank the investors for always giving us their support and the employees for their efforts. Being part of the Board of Directors, I will maximize the value for our clients, strengthen the organization, and continue to develop new businesses to all challenges."

- About WealthPark RealEstate Technologies Company Limited

