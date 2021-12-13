WealthSecrets Launches Sports Talkshow Series: Bringing Sports Enthusiasts Together

WealthSecrets launches talkshow series to interact with sports enthusiasts. They had the maiden edition of the WSC Champions Talkshow on the 8th of December with their Sports head (Twitter sports influencer) UTDTrey.

The champions talkshow analysed and dissected champions league games past and present. After, the conversation was opened to their audience, during which there was an exciting banter among active participants on performance, statistics and the best of the winning teams and expected winners. In their inaugural attempt, they had an audience of over 300 listeners present during the discussion on their Twitter Spaces.

Community members were very vocal when it was their turn to speak up. Talking points like the following were discussed. “Chelsea must face reality. N’Golo Kante will be side lined with knee trouble, Kyle Walker's late red card proved critical during shock defeat to RB Leipzig, Liverpool becoming the 1st team to win all 6 games and Man United possibilities under their new coach” among others.

Another episode of the WealthSecrets Sports talkshow also run on the same week featuring the WS weekend Predict the Score – Predict to Win competition games where winners get to walk home with WSC Tokens. This takes place every Friday at 11amUTC. The team went on to share that “going forward they plan to invite known personalities in the fields of sports to come on as guests for their talkshows”. They went on to share the general structure of their talkshows – which incorporates a time for panellist to discuss topics, a period during which the audience get in on the action for games being discussed and finally closes with a banter on general sports by the audience and panellist.

WealthSecrets will also start to look at sports data analytics discussions as well. Analytics has many on-field applications in a sports environment, including managing both individual and group performance. Such practices have been around more decades. Tracking a soccer player’s performance average as a basis for measurement of potential or ability is just one of many examples of applying analytics to sports. They will also have transfer talks incorporating the rumours, the desires of the fans and the facts. WealthSecrets’s sports app looks to merge to worlds of Crypto, Social media and Sports and has its MVP set to be out by close of the December 2021.

The WealthSecrets team explained the Predict the score – Predict and win Challenge structure. They outlined it as follows:

Participants must submit their predictions in the format proposed on to the WS. Sports and Gaming Media account. To have a feel of such predictions made by community.

Predict the Score – Predict and Win Challenge Winners Structure

1. Participants who predict correctly all games are given priority.

2. Made a minimum of 2 correct predictions

3. Made a minimum of one correct score prediction.

Winners are selected in order of priority as stipulated above. For instances where there are multiple winners from any one category of the win list, the time when one submits his/her prediction is considered. A maximum of 10winners will be selected. The person must submit his/her predictions to WealthSecrets’s Twitter handle to be eligible. This ensures that the competition remains free and fair and thereby giving everyone a chance to win if they can make at least one correct prediction.

If you are a lover for sports, please visit WealthSecrets Twitter Spaces every Wednesday at 13:00 UTC and Friday at 11:00UTC and get a chance to share your analytics and passion for the game.

