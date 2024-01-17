As the weather heats up in Melbourne, pest control experts from CleanMade explain how to deal with bees and wasps

Discover expert tips from CleanMade on managing bees and wasps in Melbourne's warming weather. Recognise the crucial roles of these pollinators and learn when intervention is necessary.

As Melbourne experiences a rise in temperature, the city becomes a vibrant hub for pollinating insects. However, with the warmer months also comes an increase in the presence of bees and wasps, potentially establishing colonies on various properties. A leading name in pest control in Melbourne, CleanMade offers invaluable advice on effectively managing these buzzing visitors without disrupting the delicate balance of the ecosystem.

Both bees and wasps play pivotal roles in the natural order. Bees, renowned for pollinating crops and native plants, contribute significantly to the biodiversity of Australia’s environment. Similarly, wasps act as natural pest controllers, helping regulate other insect populations. CleanMade says it is crucial to recognise their significance and avoid drastic measures unless absolutely necessary.

Dealing with a swarm of honeybees may not always require intervention, as they often move along independently. Swarming is a natural behaviour when a colony outgrows its space and the bees are usually focused on finding a new home, according to CleanMade.

However, caution is necessary if the bees or wasps pose a threat, especially in high traffic areas or for individuals with allergies. Identifying the type of insect is crucial, with CleanMade noting that large numbers often indicate European honeybees or wasps, as native Australian bees rarely form colonies.

Attempting to relocate a hive or swarm independently can be risky, increasing the chances of stings. For European wasps, known for their invasive nature, extermination might be the only solution in high traffic, unavoidable parts of a property. Removal is not only challenging but also poses risks that may necessitate medical attention.

In cases where extermination is unavoidable, whether dealing with bees or wasps, CleanMade prioritises a humane approach for quick and efficient resolution. Understanding the ecological balance, CleanMade’s goal is to mitigate the impact on native species while addressing the immediate concerns of clients.

For those facing the dilemma of bees making homes in unavoidable cavities, such as chimneys or wall cavities, extermination might be considered. European honeybees, while beneficial, often leave little room for native species. CleanMade acknowledges the complexity of these situations and emphasises their commitment to handling such cases with empathy and expertise.

As Melbourne embraces warmer days, CleanMade stands ready to assist in managing and coexisting with these vital pollinators, ensuring both environmental sustainability and the safety of residents. For the best pest control in Melbourne, trust CleanMade's expertise and dedication to a harmonious balance between humans and nature.

