"Web Accessibility Recognition Scheme 2022 - 2023" Opens for Applications

Seize Digital Opportunities in the "New Normal": Make the Web Accessible to All

HONG KONG, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation Limited ("HKIRC") today announced that the "Web Accessibility Recognition Scheme 2022 - 2023" ("the Scheme") is now open for applications. All local businesses and organisations are welcome to apply, including private companies, non-governmental organisations, academic institutions and public institutions. Organisations participating in the Scheme will receive complimentary assessment and advisory services to help enhancing the accessibility of their websites and mobile applications. Websites and mobile apps that have undergone assessment and met the respective judging criteria will be recognised.



The chairperson of the Advisory Committee of the Web Accessibility Recognition Scheme2022 - 2023, Mr. Wilson Wong said, "In the post-pandemic 'new normal', digital technology is an inseparable part of everyday life. As the Covid situation abates, corporations and institutions should seize the new trend of digitisation and encourage the adoption of accessible design. By joining hands to create a barrier-free digital world, everyone can browse the internet and use mobile applications without any obstruction. Meanwhile, corporations can build up a positive image by fulfilling social responsibilities. In addition, adopting web accessibility design enables corporations to serve a larger population and explore further business opportunities."

The Scheme has been met with enthusiastic response over the years, 400 applications were received last year, of which about 93% were awarded. The successful applicants come from various sectors, including IT, real estate, retail, banking, etc.

The Scheme is divided into two streams: Website Stream and Mobile App Stream. To encourage more organisations of different sizes to participate, each stream features gold, silver, and triple gold awards, and friendly website/mobile app recognition respectively. For the scheme this year, three and five judging criteria were added to the Website Stream and the Mobile App Stream respectively. A more stringent judging process is favourable to improve the browsing experience of persons with disabilities.

The Scheme also features "Designer Award" and "Recognised Designer" to recognise ICT developers that demonstrated capability to develop award-winning websites and mobile applications. In recognition of their contributions to building a caring and inclusive society, awarded companies and organisations can display the Scheme logo on their website or mobile application.

HKIRC first organised the Scheme since 2018 with the aim to continue promoting accessible web designs. The Scheme is co-organised by the Office of Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) and the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) serves as an independent advisor. This year, numerous new members across various sectors, including representatives from The Hong Kong Society for Association of the Deaf, The Hong Kong Joint Council for People with Disabilities, The Hong Kong Society for the Blind, The Hong Kong Society for the Deaf, The Hong Kong Association of Banks, Hong Kong Computer Society, Internet Professional Association, and The Hong Kong Institute of Directors have joined the Advisory Committee. The chairperson of the Committee, Mr. Wilson Wong, expresses his gratitude to the new members for their enormous support, which has raised the awareness of the scheme and fostered web accessibility across multiple sections of the society.

Eight "Web Accessibility Technical Seminars" introducing the Scheme and judging criteria will be held. For registration and more details, please visit www.web-accessibility.hk.

About HKIRC

Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation Limited (HKIRC) is a not-for-profit, non-statutory company limited by guarantee designated by the Government of the HKSAR to undertake the administration of Internet domain names under the .hk country code top level domain. HKIRC provides registration services for English domain names ending with .com.hk, .org.hk, .net.hk, .edu.hk, .gov.hk, .idv.hk, .hk and Chinese domain names and other domains to be introduced from time to time in Hong Kong.