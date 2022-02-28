Web3 Doge Project Sets Sights On Doing Major Shakeup In the Industry

24 hours of its launch, the token achieved a total market cap of more than $5,000,000.

—

The Web3 Doge team moves towards major target as it announced the launching of its project. The goal is to create the Web3 Doge platform for users to use the 3D avatar of their real pets as a way to gain access to the Metaverse.

Mission

The team has a mission: to create a space for its users to give their pets the needed training and care. Besides that, they can join other users in missions and activities that will help them find the best companions for their pets.

While earning rewards from the platform, community members are expected to be involved in improving Metaverse’s future.

The Web3 Doge project helps users and its token earn revenue passively by combining gaming, social, and blockchain. This is borne out of the belief that Metaverse and Web3 are multipurpose technologies that can easily be incorporated into the gaming industry and educational community while offering users the best services.

By exploring the Metaverse space, Web3 Doge offers users utility with the potential to scale up its marketing capitalization quickly.

Some of these utilities are:

1. NFT Marketplace

The Web3 Doge team has completed plans to create in-game NFT elements for accessories, food, pets clothing, and accommodation. The limited supply of NFTs minted will serve as an income-generating channel for creators.

2. Play-to-Earn Game

The Web3 Doge users can participate in the project’s play-to-earn games and build kennels, which can be rented, upgraded, or level up. They can also generate income through the in-game NFT marketplace and the deployment of the social NFT Marketplace.

3. $WEB3 Utility

The Web3 Doge or $WEB3 can be used for events, games, and NFTs trading. The native token is the accepted transaction medium in the ecosystem.

4. Pet Dao

When users hold and stake the pet NFTs, they can participate in the pet DAO and exercise their governance and voting rights.

The Play-to-Earn Game Concept

New players are welcome to the game with an incentive: a free Kennel. With this welcome bonus, they can rent new kennels and shift their businesses to new kennels as they progress in the game.

They will be rewarded with new currencies when they complete assigned tasks. In this off-chain economy, players can perform four actions which are:

1. Build

They can buy businesses in an action that is synonymous with NFTs minting.

2. Rent

On-chain players are offered the opportunity to mint their businesses and rent them out to off-chain players to enable them to generate higher yields.

3. Upgrade

Players can also expand their businesses as the game progresses for a chance to generate higher rewards.

4. Sell

As a player, you can sell your NFTs through a secondary marketplace such as the Binance NFT Marketplace. The in-game auction is a primary marketplace through which they can sell their NFTs.

The Web3 Doge project has recorded some noticeable milestones since it was launched - In less than 24 hours of its launch, the token achieved a total market cap of more than $5,000,000.

$WEB3 on PancakeSwap

The $WEB3 token is available for purchase on PancakeSwap: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?inputCurrency=BNB&outputCurrency=0xf45de5a6d02c4a6e050b90add33ebf0a34d017e0

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/web3-doge/

CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/web3-doge

BSCScan: https://bscscan.com/address/0xf45de5a6d02c4a6e050b90add33ebf0a34d017e0

Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/web3_doge

Telegram: https://t.me/web3_doge_eng

Medium: https://medium.com/@web3_doge

Github: https://github.com/web3doge

Contact Info:

Name: Web3 Doge

Email: Send Email

Organization: WEB3 Doge

Website: https://web3doge.io

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/web3-doge-project-sets-sights-on-doing-major-shakeup-in-the-industry/89065892

Release ID: 89065892