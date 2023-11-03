Web3 MCN Platform Tiktokhub App Officially Launches on 1st November , 2023 and Limited-Time Reward Campaign

TikTok, a short-form video network with hundreds of millions of users worldwide, has ushered in the era of content consumption. This ecosystem, however, confronts some obstacles, such as worldwide audience dispersion, creators failing to develop their fan base, and corporations and brands struggling to uncover economic prospects.

TikTok Hub emerged to address these difficulties and formally debuted its app on 1st November , 2023 with open downloading. TikTok Hub aspires to harness the prospects of the content consumption era and transform them into tangible results through innovative techniques.

Digital + On-chain MCN: TikTok Hub's incubation centre

TikTok Hub is the world's first digitalchain (digital+on-chain) MCN incubation center, established by the core technological team of TikTok's parent business, ByteDance. It is a successful expansion of TikTok's commercial endeavors.

TikTok Hub focuses on the development and management of online celebrities in the short-form video domain, as well as providing a number of growth plans for businesses, brands, organisations, and key opinion leaders (KOLs). It is a revenue aggregation platform designed for the content and fan economy, enabling the efficient distribution of TikTok and other short-form video traffic while producing several revenue streams.

This is an ecosystem, not just a platform. TikTok Hub combines online traffic and on-chain assets to form the world's first digital+on-chain MCN incubator. It operates on a multi-channel network economy model based on blockchain technology, allowing creators and fans to collaborate and share earnings in a fair, transparent, and efficient manner using smart contracts.

Key Business Divisions

TikTok Hub leverages TikTok's enormous user base and significant brand influence while inheriting TikTok's fundamental technology and algorithmic benefits. As of now, the site has over 470 million users spread over more than 130 countries and regions, with the platform owning over 1.05 million TikTok accounts.

TikTok Hub has a pioneering intelligent cloud task system that provides stable and efficient services, most notably:

Online Celebrity Incubation: Providing services such as content planning, promotion, fan management, and agency agreements to online celebrities and self-media content creators. A prominent matrix of fashion and beauty internet celebrities has been developed, with over 500 successful fostered internet superstars covering 23 countries globally.

Amateur Operation: Assisting amateur streamers in increasing traffic and revenue while also contributing to the platform's long-tail impacts. The quality of incubation and operation for amateur content creators is ensured by a unique combination of operation and technology.

Earning Opportunities: Allowing users to earn money by watching brief films, hence providing

Top Partner Resources: Gaining access to more opportunities to reap the dividends of the era.

Take Part in the Launch Event for a Chance to Win Lucrative Prizes

To celebrate the official launch of the TikTok Hub app, the platform is lauching an exclusive limited-time reward campagin on 1st November. In this campagin, the first 111 users who participate will receive 11 TK coins as a reward.

Campaign rules as follow:

1.Download the TikTok Hub app and register an account.

2. Deposit and purchase Product 2 - Intelligent Cloud Leasing.

The Intelligent Cloud Leasing service offers cutting-edge cloud computing technology, encompassing storage, computing, network, and security resources. The investment period is 30 days, with a minimum investment of 100 USDT, and a daily reward rate of 0.7%. This solution provides flexibility, security, and a low entry threshold, making it suitable for a variety of needs.

To download TikTok Hub, please visit our official website: http://tiktok-hub.com (available for both Android and iOS users).

Contact Info:

Name: TikTok Hub influencer media Inc

Email: Send Email

Organization: TikTok Hub influencer media Inc

Website: http://tiktok-hub.com



Release ID: 89112094

