Web3 Traffic Portal Beacon Global Completes Million-Dollar Financing

NEW YORK, US - Media OutReach - 13 September 2022 - resources showed that a Web3 traffic portal called Beacon Global has raised a million-dollar from Investment institutions include Candaq, RNGX, GD Capital, 7 O'Clock Capital, Linden, etc.According to 7 O’Clock, one of the most active funds in the world and also a very popular & influential fund in NFT, GameFi, Web3.0, and other fields, that they have noticed Beacon Global since its early stage and has started negotiation with them, because they thought what Beacon Global is currently doing is quite promising, and they think Beacon Global will, as its slogan goes, become the beacon that guide beginners in the sea of stars of the metaverse.Beacon Global is an one-stop Metaverse aggregation platform where guilds, players, game developers, media, KOLs gather together.Beacon Global is committed to becoming the first step for beginners to enter the Metaverse. It is the emerging Web3 traffic portal in Southeast Asia with its business scope covers media reports, project services, blockchain knowledge education and training, etc., involving multiple vertical tracks like GameFi, DeFi, NFT, Metaverse, etc.In the future, with the development of time and technology, BG will become a one-stop Metaverse ecological aggregation platform that can meet various comprehensive demands of Metaverse users, such as information display, gameplay tutorials, revenue analysis, wallets, token transfers, NFT value, gaming economy, investment, guild, community, and social networking, etc.Twitter: https://twitter.com/0xbeaconglobal Discord: https://discord.gg/beacon-global Website: https://www.beaconglobal.top Hashtag: #BeaconGlobal

