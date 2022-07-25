WebBox Cardiff Grows Team With The Addition Of A New Director & Digital Project Manager

—

WebBox Cardiff is excited to announce the addition of Sean Giles and Anwen Grinter into its dynamic and results-driven team. Sean Giles joins as Growth Director and is responsible for overseeing the agency’s growth plans. Anwen joins as Digital Project Manager and is working directly with the agency’s incredible clients to deliver digital projects successfully.

WebBox, the leading digital marketing and web design agency in Cardiff, is thrilled to have both Sean and Anwen on board and looks forward to seeing their contributions help it grow and better serve clients in the coming months and years. With their combined skillset, WebBox Cardiff is confident it is well-equipped to continue delivering high-quality digital solutions for their clients.

The Challenge Of Finding The Right Talent

WebBox Cardiff admitted it wasn’t easy to find the right people for the job to help meet the demands of ambitious brands and organisations in different corners of the world. There wasn’t enough candidates or talent on the market at the moment.

‘I never thought the challenge in business would be finding the right talent, over finding new work,’ Will Roberts, Managing Director at WebBox Cardiff said.

According to Will Roberts, WebBox Cardiff is focusing on improving its processes and client experience. The team has reserved time to dedicate itself to learning and training.

A Productive Year So Far

WebBox Cardiff has had a really good and busy start to the year, allowing it to hire more people to fast track the improvement of its services. ‘We’ve been busy on all fronts thankfully,’ Will Roberts stated.

The agency was particularly immersed in UX design, web development, and paid advertising. The agency hopes that all three areas will continue to be in demand.

‘We’re hoping to add a few new case studies to our website soon, so you should find them soon at https://www.webbox.digital/projects,” Will Roberts shared.

There aren’t any new services at the moment, but the agency encourages customers to check out its Events page for scheduled webinars, where the agency’s specialists share their knowledge.

For more information, visit https://www.webbox.digital/

