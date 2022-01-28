WebBox Cardiff Web Design Agency Welcomes New Members Into The Team & Rolls Out New Website

With a growing team, WebBox Cardiff is gearing towards taking on a lot of new challenges this year and intends continue it’s growth trajectory.

—

WebBox Cardiff is thrilled to announce that it has added new members to its team, and is still seeking new talents as it plans to continue expanding. The business also turned 13 years old last year and with that, the company launched it’s new proposition and a new website.

In 2021, WebBox Cardiff found itself immersed from one project to another and is poised to have more coming this 2022, prompting the innovative company to find new recruits whose skills will be instrumental in reaching its goals for this year.

The New Talents

WebBox Cardiff has already started 2022 with a bang, having hired five new team members last year to help with its growing demand. The company now has a new project manager, a senior digital designer, and three new developers. This year, a business development director is expected to join the team.

With a growing team, the company gets even more excited. It would be able to offer more services and even better services to clients. “It’s a pleasure watching all the businesses and organisations we’ve helped grow online. We have always been committed to giving a relentlessly responsive service and will continue doing so,” said Will Roberts, Founder & Managing Director of WebBox Cardiff.

WebBox Cardiff Turns 13 Years Old!

Last year, the company celebrated its 13th year being a leading digital agency and recounted how far it had come from starting in a spare room many years ago up to the later years when the company had to change the way it works.

The year 2021 became an opportunity for WebBox Cardiff to adapt and bounce back into the new normal. Business settings were being brought back into the office, but the company adopted hybrid working, which actually suits the company. With the flexibility of hybrid working, it has allowed the company to thrive and deliver excellent results expected of it.

The Completion Of WebBox’s Brand New Website

With WebBox Cardiff turning 13, the company decided to give its own website a makeover. Over the years, the company has successfully completed a lot of projects that it is proud of up to this day, and all the impressive work inspired the company to give itself the same top-notch work.

"We knew that our website was in need of a complete makeover, yet time wasn’t on our side, due to the number of projects that we were working on. We had to make time (somehow!) and prioritise our website in order to get it completed in time for our 13th birthday. Taking what we have all learned over the years since our inception in 2008 from the many web development projects and paid advertising campaigns we have worked on, the team huddled together, and after months of effort, we had put together a website that now reflects the services that we offer (less than before) and it highlights our new company values and case studies,” Will Roberts shared.

WebBox has showcased some of their leading services including (but not limited to):

Nonprofit/Charity Paid Ads & Google Ad Grants Management: https://www.webbox.digital/page/google-ads-grant

Paid Ads Management: https://www.webbox.digital/services/ppc

Laravel Development: https://www.webbox.digital/page/laravel-development-agency

Symfony Development: https://www.webbox.digital/page/symfony-development-company

For more information about the company, visit https://www.webbox.digital/

