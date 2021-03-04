Webscale Raises $26 Million in Growth Financing to Accelerate Ecommerce

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale, the Safest Cloud for Ecommerce, today announced the closing of $26 million in growth capital financing from investors and Silicon Valley Bank. The Series C round was led by BGV, STCAP Ventures and Mohr Davidow Ventures, with participation from Grotech Ventures.



This investment in Webscale’s comprehensive ecommerce platform is more pertinent than ever. Amid COVID-19 restrictions and life-altering consumer habits, Webscale grew 108% in 2020, powering thousands of storefronts, particularly those leveraging newer trends with headless and progressive web app (PWA) architectures. This growth is expected to continue as merchants demand more flexibility, scale and security, coupled with fast, simple deployments, for seamless user experiences.

“Webscale is designed around the needs of our customers, delivering the best of cloud computing, commerce technologies and scalable automated infrastructure,” said Sonal Puri, CEO, Webscale. “Retailers are more conscious than ever about the security of their online transactions, while delivering a flawless shopping experience from store to device. With this funding, Webscale is perfectly positioned to take advantage of these industry shifts, and help ecommerce businesses thrive and adapt to the new normal.”



A multi-cloud SaaS solution, designed around DevSecOps best practices, and featuring the world’s only predictive auto-scaling engine, Webscale can serve any merchant, of any size, with any need. Together with its thriving network of digital agency partners, Webscale is helping merchants of all sizes compete on a level playing field with the likes of Amazon, without the massive investment into people and technology.

Unlike headless-first technology players, Webscale helps merchants embrace new technologies, and maximize on their significant investments in ERP and CRM systems, without demanding a “rip and replace” of their existing solutions. It delivers flexible, cloud infrastructure for a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, with deployments ranging from headless/JAMStack solutions, to PWAs and fully managed hosting environments for platforms such as Magento, WooCommerce and SAP Hybris. In addition, its recently introduced range of edge solutions address the well-known security and performance gaps in platforms such as Shopify, BigCommerce and Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

“Webscale is providing secure cloud computing, which is the biggest equalizer to all industries in any competitive market. Through extensive customer traction across multiple use cases, they have demonstrated unmatched technology and go to market leadership in this space. We are excited to partner with them to help them accelerate growth and value, as well as to give them the resources to deliver positive outcomes for the unprecedented growth in this industry," said Dmitry Dakhnovsky, Managing Partner at STCAP Ventures.

“Outdoor Research’s cloud deployment of our re-platformed website with Webscale was seamless. The scalability of the platform, the level of visibility it provides, combined with the expertise of their team, gives us the foundation we need to deliver for our customers,” said Norin Crawford, VP Direct Sales at Outdoor Research .

About Webscale

Webscale is the world’s safest cloud automation, management and hosting provider focused exclusively on ecommerce. Offering enterprise-grade security, predictive scalability and blazing-fast performance, the Webscale SaaS platform leverages automation and DevOps protocols to simplify the deployment, management and maintenance of infrastructure. The platform supports omni channel use cases across a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, including headless, progressive web applications, self-hosted and fully hosted commerce clouds. Deployed in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, Webscale powers Fortune 1000 brands including Dollar General, Watsco, Regal Cinemas and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts across ten countries. Webscale has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India and London, UK.



