Website Presence Audit Package, Web Design Rewrite with SEO Plan Announced

XAPP Design Inc. (1-866-477-9277) announces it will offer web presence audit packages and SEO plans for businesses and government agencies.

—

In addition to web presence audits and SEO plans, the web development firm's offerings include e-commerce website build setup and monthly service plans. Furthermore, website rewrites are included with the purchase of an SEO plan.

More information is available at https://xappdesign.com/holiday-promotion-2023

As post-pandemic marketing trends continue to prioritize digital strategies and tools, XAPP Design Inc.'s services are a critical resource for small businesses, corporations, and government agencies.

Recent research has shown that approximately 45% of total search engine traffic in 2023 came from organic clicks. This data indicates a user preference for organic search results instead of paid ads and other sources.

Given the importance of organic traffic in building a website presence, small businesses stand to benefit from XAPP Design Inc.'s professionally optimized web, mobile, and desktop marketing solutions. These services offer small businesses the opportunity to improve their online visibility and reputation without investing in an in-house digital marketing team.

According to a company spokesperson, "Most of our clients are small businesses looking for help growing their business with digital marketing."

Through XAPP Design Inc.'s All-in-One Web Presence Audit, businesses can offload the day-to-day logistics of maintaining their online presence. The company handles cybersecurity, updating content, and managing backups, leaving clients free to prioritize other aspects of running a business.

XAPP Design Inc. also offers Search Engine Optimization (SEO) - a critical service for businesses with an online presence. Research has shown that page one results in search engines have a 27.6% click-through rate compared to page two results, making on-page SEO an important consideration when designing a website.

In addition to its services for small businesses, XAPP Design Inc. has also completed over 100 custom projects for local and state government agencies, including mobile apps, web apps, and MS Access applications and conversions.

The company prioritizes customization, tailoring its services according to a client's needs. Pre-discount packages start at $99/month, and consultations are free with no expectation of commitment.

XAPP Design Inc. is offering holiday pricing until midnight on December 31, 2023. The promotions can be claimed by phone or online.

For more details, visit https://xappdesign.com/holiday-promotion-2023

Contact Info:

Name: Sean OKelly

Email: Send Email

Organization: XAPP DESIGN INC

Address: 505 Ohio Ave, Charleston, WV 25302, United States

Website: https://www.xappdesign.com



Release ID: 89117387

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours – ensuring swift resolution of identified issues or offering guidance on removal procedures. Delivering accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.