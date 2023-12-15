Webvar Announces API Integration With AWS Marketplace

—

Webvar, a platform that empowers enterprises, software vendors, resellers and distributors by simplifying and accelerating software commerce, announced today a new API integration with AWS Marketplace to scale transactions through AWS Marketplace. The AWS Marketplace Catalog APIs and AWS Marketplace Agreement APIs are designed to help sellers to manage products, offers, resale authorizations, and agreements for AWS Marketplace.

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Webvar now has an API integration with AWS Marketplace, enabling buyers, ISVs and channel partners to make informed decisions, automate time-consuming processes, and streamline their journey from discovery to fulfillment.

“One of the main challenges in the enterprise software commerce ecosystem is the highly fragmented user experience. Webvar is excited to create a seamless software commerce experience for our customers when using AWS Marketplace,” said Maxim Tarasiouk, Founder and CEO. “With the API integration with AWS Marketplace, we can make their journey more transparent and efficient from discovery to fulfillment.”

AWS launched AWS Marketplace APIs to support seamless integrations with AWS Marketplace, helping sellers to scale business processes related to AWS Marketplace and provide an optimized procurement experience to customers.

With this integration, Webvar reinforces its commitment to providing end-to-end solutions that not only simplify the commerce process but also ensure that buyers, channel partners, and vendors are all on the same page. This is a significant step forward in making the often complex world of software commerce easy, efficient, and customer-centric.

About Webvar

Webvar is a platform that simplifies and accelerates enterprise software commerce for buyers, vendors, and channel partners. Founded by Maxim Tarasiouk, a professional with 10+ years experience at industry leaders like Crowdstrike and Proofpoint, Webvar aims to unify the fragmented software ecosystem. The platform offers an intuitive interface and powerful tools that allow users to streamline transactions, make informed decisions, and automate time-consuming processes, all while enjoying a streamlined marketplace experience from start to finish. Backed by FJ Labs, Webvar is an AWS APN partner and an official Crowdstrike partner.



Contact Info:

Name: Maxim Tarasiouk

Email: Send Email

Organization: WebVar

Address: 701 5th Avenue, Suite 4200, Seattle, WA 98104

Phone: +1 (855) 932 8271

Website: https://webvar.com/



Release ID: 89116199

Should any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arise from the content contained within this press release, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is at the core of our commitment to our readers.