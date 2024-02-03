WebWize Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Web Design, Hosting, and SEO Services in Texas

WebWize, Inc. is one of Texas's longest-running web design, hosting, and email companies. Founded in 1994 by Glenn Brooks, Jr., the company has become a trusted web development company, offering businesses affordable and comprehensive digital solutions.

—

In the last 30 years, the digital landscape in Texas has transformed from a realm with limited competition to a highly competitive arena where businesses strive to secure the coveted top position in search engine rankings. Nowadays, there is intense competition among online businesses in Texas, all aiming for the top spot on search results. Therefore, it is no longer a choice but necessary for businesses to have a fully functional, optimized, user-friendly, and search-engine-optimized website. Since 1994, WebWize, a Houston-based company, has been recognized as Texas's longest-running web development company. They have been a trusted digital partner for Texas businesses, helping them navigate the complexities of the online world.

Glenn Brooks, Jr., the founder of WebWize, emphasizes that effective web design goes beyond aesthetics. It involves crafting a user-friendly experience that profoundly connects with the target audience. Let's consider the example of a restaurant website in Dallas. In addition to showcasing the menu and ambiance, it is crucial to prioritize easy navigation and mobile compatibility to cater to on-the-go customers. Moreover, if the restaurant also offers online food delivery services, a responsive design, secure payment gateway, customer profile management, geo-location, and even AI chatbots become essential. This is why the Houston-based web design agency, WebWize, begins by understanding the client's vision for their business website. By doing so, they can provide a variety of designs and features for the client to choose from, resulting in a customized website that meets their specific needs

Web hosting plays a crucial role in guaranteeing the accessibility and dependability of a website. This is especially important for an e-commerce website, as uninterrupted hosting services are essential for its round-the-clock sales operations. The hosting quality directly affects the platform's revenue and customer satisfaction. Consequently, prioritizing business-level hosting is a must. Gone are the days when clients would settle for development companies that place their websites on subpar server farms. At WebWize, we only offer our clients fast and secure business-level web servers, ensuring their websites perform optimally.

A well-designed website that lacks SEO (Search Engine Optimization) is unlikely to appear in search results when customers search for a service. For example, if someone searches for "homes for sale in Austin," the search engine will go through the cached data of thousands of websites to provide users with a list of the most relevant ones. This means that Austin real estate agencies with these keywords or similar ones, along with proper NAP information, optimized UX, and backlinks, are more likely to appear in the search results. This can pose a challenge for businesses working with different agencies or trying to build an in-house SEO team. As a result, many businesses in Texas work with WebWize for comprehensive web solutions that include website design, web hosting, and SEO services. This helps them save money and eliminates the difficulties of working with multiple agencies.

﻿﻿

Start with WebWize. We have the experience

WebWize has developed over 3000 websites and written over 200 Coldfusion applications, solidifying its reputation as the longest-running web design, hosting, and email company in Texas since 1994. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is known for its customer-focused approach and extensive range of affordable digital solutions, from WordPress and website designing to SEO and email marketing services.



Contact Info:

Name: Glenn Brooks

Email: Send Email

Organization: WebWize

Address: 15150 Boudreaux Rd, Tomball, TX 77377, United States

Phone: +1 713 416 7111

Website: https://www.webwize.com/



Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/webwizeinc?lang=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/webwize/



Release ID: 89120372

Should any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arise from the content contained within this press release, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is at the core of our commitment to our readers.