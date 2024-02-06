WebWize Delivers Top-Tier WordPress Design and Development for Businesses in Texas Since 1994

With a stellar reputation as one of Texas's oldest web design firms, WebWize specializes in WordPress website design and hosting. They focus on meeting each customer's specific requirements while maintaining high standards of both form and function in web design and development.

—

Building and designing websites is an intricate craft. It goes beyond making a visually appealing website. With increasing competition online, it's always better to involve a skilled developer when planning to build an e-commerce or business website. A competent developer can work with the client to understand their specific requirements, budgets, target locations, and other features they want to include in their websites. But like everything, not every developer can deliver or make a website to the exact standard of their clients. Locating a high-end developer in smaller cities like Tomball in Texas can be more challenging. With three decades of experience in WordPress development, WebWize, a Tomball web design company, can be an excellent choice for developing a custom, responsive website for businesses.

Every business is unique, so a one-size-fits-all approach is unsuitable when designing a website. For instance, a bakery in Houston might need an online booking system, while a Tomball law firm may require a secure client portal. Similarly, choosing a WordPress, Joomla, or other CMS to build a website will require different skills. However, working with a WordPress designer can be a good choice for small businesses because of its simplicity and flexibility to customize a website per their needs. WebWize states, "WordPress websites and Divi add-on plugins can save clients hundreds of dollars in annual license fees, making it a cost-effective choice for businesses."

Another essential consideration is choosing a web hosting platform that can ensure faster load speed and handle high traffic with minimal lag. It is critical for businesses as Internet users hardly have patience for websites that take longer to upload or have poor functionality or design. Although there are different hosting solutions, there can be glitches, slow load speeds, and security holes. So, choosing a secure, robust, and business-level hosting service is essential. WebWize uses high-end servers to ensure their clients' websites are up and running 99% of the time. This Tomball web developer offers different rack servers, from cost-effective single CPU to four-socket servers for data analytics, AI, and GPU database acceleration.

Business websites also need to keep up with the changing digital landscape. For example, the increasing use of AI, voice search, and automation has been a defining trend in website development for 2023. In addition, implementing SEO strategy and user-friendly layout in web development remains as valuable as before. Employing a professional company that stays up to date on technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and search engine optimization (SEO) can help business websites remain relevant, engaging, and user-friendly. WebWize, est. 1994, is one of the longest-running web development agencies in Texas, offering complete web solutions: design, development, hosting, SEO, and email marketing.





About the company: Since 1994, WebWize has been a leader in website design in Houston, specializing in WordPress. The Houston-based company offers affordable WordPress, website design, SEO, and email marketing services and is noted for its customer service. They offer many free WordPress and Divi plugins, saving clients money on license fees. They provide hosting solutions for new businesses and high-traffic websites needing advanced features like load balancing and redundancy.

Contact Info:

Name: Glenn Brooks

Email: Send Email

Organization: WebWize

Address: 15150 Boudreaux Rd. Tomball, TX 77377

Phone: 713-416-7111

Website: https://www.webwize.com



Social Media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/webwize/



Release ID: 89120779

Should any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arise from the content contained within this press release, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is at the core of our commitment to our readers.